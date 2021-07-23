FULTON — After a week off because of persistent all-day rain, the Fulton Speedway is ready to unleash the horsepower again Saturday presented by Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil and Ehrlich Pest Control.
Doing battle on the “Highbanks” will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman plus the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.
The holdover Modified feature from June 19 will be run in August.
Pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., and racing begins at 7 p.m.
It is getting down to crunch time to decide track champions or to get some momentum going into season ending, higher paying marquee events.
The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome marketing partner and one of the Saturday presenting sponsors, Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil.
The Fulton Speedway would also like to welcome back long-time marketing partner Ehrlich Pest Control who keeps the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways pest free.
For more information, visit fultonspeedway.com.
Fulton Speedway standings:
Modifieds – 1. Larry Wight (400), 2. Ron Davis III (391), 3. Tim Sears Jr. (386), 4. Pat Ward (380), 5. Dave Marcuccilli (338).
Sportsman – 1. Chris Mackey (464), 2. Matt Janczuk (462), 3. Amy Holland (422), 4. Tyler Corcoran (386), 5. Jack Meeks (378).
Late Models – 1. Chad Homan (872), 2. Chris Fleming (852), 3. Sean Beardsley (830), 4. Kevan Cook (825), 5. Bret Belden (813).
