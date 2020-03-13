FULTON — The Fulton Speedway 2020 racing season will begin with Highbank Holdup Weekend April 24-25.
Prior to opening night, the speedway will hold a test and tune practice session at 2 p.m. April 18 for all classes.
Highbank Holdup Weekend will start with the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series races on April 24. Also that night, there will be hot laps for the Modifieds and Late Models. The April 24 program will have racing at 7 p.m.
On April 25, the big weekend will conclude with features for the Sportsman and Late Models, plus the St. Lawrence Radiology DIRTcar 358 Modified Series Highbank Holdup 60. Racing on April 25 is set for 5 p.m.
Most Saturday night programs during the season will have gates opening at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. Regular classes will be the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
Regular race nights are slated for May 2 and May 9 at Fulton. The May 16 card includes the regular classes plus the Spring Smashdown Demo Derbies.
The Empire Super Sprints join the program on May 23, with a regular show closing out the month on May 30.
Action in June starts June 6 with the H2No Boat Race joining the regular classes. The Mod Lites will be added to the June 13 card, and Ferris Mowers will present Family Autograph Night on June 20. There will be no racing at Fulton Speedway June 27 because of high school graduation.
The July 4 program will include Empire Super Sprints Speedweek action plus features for the regular classes. After a regular race night on July 11, the McDonald’s Monster Truck Nationals powered by Tracey Road Equipment will be held July 18 and 18. July action will conclude on July 25 with a regular show plus the “First Lady of Fulton Dash.”
The August action begins Aug. 1 as Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux presents the third annual Trailer Race of Destruction. Also racing that night will be the Sportsman, Late Models, and Novice Sportsman. The Aug. 8 card includes topless Late Models, and the Aug. 15 program includes the Power Seal Sportsman Mystery Dash.
After another regular race night on Aug. 22, the month concludes Aug. 29 with Burke’s Home Center presenting the August Annihilation Demo Derbies to supplement the regular card.
On Sept. 5, Dot Foods and Burdick Ford present the Empire Super Sprints plus the Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models, and Novice Sportsman.
The 35th annual International Trucks Outlaw 200 Weekend will be held Oct. 2-3 at Fulton Speedway. The Oct. 2 program will include the Northeast Late Model Alliance 50, heats and consolation races for the Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Shootout, 15-lap qualifiers for the Modifieds, the AmeriCU Mod Lite Outlaw Championship, the Fleet Repairs Four-Cylinder Open, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship.
Outlaw 200 Weekend concludes Oct. 3 with the 50-lap Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Shootout, and the 35th annual International Trucks Outlaw 200.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for additional details.
