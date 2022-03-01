ALBANY — Fulton junior Frederick Pagan won three of his five bouts at the New York State Wrestling Championships in Albany over the weekend.
Competing in the 102-pound weight class in Division I, Pagan opened with a 3-2 decision over Hauppauge’s Connor Sheridan.
Next, Pagan faced third-seeded Dunia Sibomana of Long Beach. Sibomana won a 14-2 major decision.
In the consolation bracket, Pagan pinned Ryan Cielinski of Spencerport in 3:38, and then pinned Eian Peterson of Niagara Falls in 2:18. Pagan then lost a 5-0 decision to Midwood’s Evin Gursoy.
Mexico senior Joey Reed lost his opening match in the 152-pound weight class in Division II. Port Jefferson senior Anthony Evangelista beat Reed by an 8-6 score in sudden victory.
In the consolation bracket, Reed lost a 9-1 major decision to Devone Bogie of Eagle Academy.
Parker Allers of Phoenix split his first two matches in the 132-pound weight class in Division II.
Allers pinned Cold Spring Harbor’s Michael Centrella in 49 seconds in his opening bout. Next, he lost a 9-3 decision to Copenhagen’s Tavian Camper.
In the consolation bracket, Allers defeated Gouverneur’s Hunter Mashaw, 4-1, before losing a 10-5 decision to Culley Bellino of Canastota.
