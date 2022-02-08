CARTHAGE — Wrestlers representing Fulton, Oswego, and Mexico competed Saturday in the Section III Class Tournaments. Fulton’s Frederick Pagan won the Class A championship in the 102-pound weight class. He topped his teammate Collen Austin in the finals by a 9-6 decision. In addition to Austin, five other Raiders placed second at the Class A meet.
Fulton’s Dylan Waldron finished second at 126 pounds. He lost a 17-5 major decision to Carthage’s Brogan Fielding in the finals. Elias Reynolds placed second at 132 pounds, losing by fall in 1:19 in the finals to Indian River’s Alex Booth. Walter Crofoot took second at 145 pounds, dropping an 11-4 decision in the finals to Charles Foster of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Johnathan Clohecy took second at 152 pounds. He lost by fall in 2:21 in the finals to Gabe Lynch of Indian River. At 189 pounds, Fulton’s Aiden Scaringi placed second, losing by fall in 47 seconds in the finals to Central Square’s Kole Mulhauser.
Placing fourth for the Raiders were Jack Phillips at 118, Bailey Grubb at 138, Ashton Gates at 160, and Troy Baker at 172. Taking fifth-place finishes were Kallen Roberts at 118 and Logan Murphy at 285. Brady Niver was sixth at 110 pounds. Fulton finished second in the team standings.
Indian River took the crown with 231 points, edging the Raiders (227 points).
OSWEGO RESULTS
Oswego’s Logan Mathews took third at 189 pounds in Class A. In the third-place bout, Mathews pinned East Syracuse-Minoa’s Colin Zwiesler in 2:03. Also placing for Oswego were Mason Sinclair (5th) at 152, Jose Ramos Jr. (6th) at 118, and Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez (6th) at 132.
CLASS B TOURNEY: MEXICO RESULTS
Mexico senior Joey Reed captured the Section III Class B Tournament title in the 152-pound weight class Saturday at Homer High School. Reed pinned two opponents on his way to the finals, where he won a 4-1 decision over Camden’s James Christmas.
Others placing for Mexico were Ryan Gates (4th) at 118 pounds and Kyren Stock (5th) at 110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.