SYRACUSE — Athletes from Oswego and Fulton participated in the Section III Indoor Track and Field Class A Championships Wednesday at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
The Fulton varsity girls indoor track team took fifth place in the team standings. The Red Raider boys team finished 10th. Jamesville-DeWitt’s boys and girls teams each finished first. Following are Fulton’s results (top 6 finishers) from the Class A meet.
FULTON GIRLS
Lydia Mirabito claimed the Section III Class A crown in the shot put with a distance of 32’ 6”. Also placing in the event for the Raiders were Allison Standish (2nd, 31’ 10.25”), and Courtney Bednarz (6th, 27’ 11.75”).
In the weight throw, Mirabito placed fourth (34’ 2.5”) and Standish sixth (28’2”).
Mya Carroll took second place in the triple jump (32’ 6.5”) and sixth in the 300-meter dash (46.95). Abigail Mainville took second place in the 1,000 meters (3:18.81).
The Raiders took third in the 4 x 800-meter relay (11:15.65) with the team of Mary Jerred, Rileigh Drake, Kaeli McCarthy, and Mainville.
Fulton was fifth in the 4 x 200-meter relay (1:59.16) with the foursome of Solange Catano-Matip, De’Nayah Orr, Luna Catano-Matip, and Carroll.
FULTON BOYS
Ryan Carroll raced to a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter dash (38.20).
OSWEGO GIRLS
The Oswego varsity girls indoor track team took seventh place in the team standings. Following are Oswego’s results (top 6 finishers) from the Class A meet.
Victoria Payne won the Section III Class A championship in the long jump, setting a new personal best (16’10”). Payne also placed fourth in the 55-meter dash (7.86).
Riley King finished third in the weight throw, breaking her own school record (35’11.25”). King also finished fourth in both the shot put (29’5.5”) and the 55-meter hurdles (10.33). Monae Fenty placed fifth in both the shot put (28’11”) and the triple jump (31’3”).
Megan Corrice set a new personal best, finishing fifth in the weight throw (29’11.5”). Cordelia Brown finished sixth in the high jump (4’8”). Anne Niger placed sixth in the 600-meter (1:56.11).
The 4 x 400 relay team of Niger, Audrey Donovan, Anna Cloonan, and Nashalis Reyes finished third (4:39.75). The team of Niger, Donovan, Laura Bennett, and Reyes placed sixth in the 4 x 800 relay (11:54.37).
OSWEGO BOYS
The Oswego boys finished eighth in the team standings. Ethan LoCastro placed second in the high jump (5’10”), fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.27), and fifth in the long jump (18’11”).
The team of Dairo Reyes, Kelwin Reyes, Zach DeMott, and Luis Rivera placed sixth in the 4 x 400 relay (3:57.37). The squad of Dairo Reyes, Kelwin Reyes, DeMott, and Andrew Shaver finished sixth in the 4 x 800 relay (9:40.28).
