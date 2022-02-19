FULTON — Fulton bowling sensation Alexis Ingersoll is ready to make her mark at the next level.
The G. Ray Bodley High School senior on Thursday signed her letter-of-intent to attend the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and bowl for its NCAA Division I program.
Fittingly, the signing took place at Lakeview Lanes, where she honed her craft on the way to many exceptional achievements.
“This is a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to go to a Division I school, and I’m glad that I can join the Hawks next year and I hope to have many successes with them,” Ingersoll said. “I hope to step up and be as good as they want me to be. I believe under the coaching staff that I will have very good guidance and I’ll be able to rise to the occasion.”
Ingersoll has stepped up for the Fulton Red Raiders ever since starting her varsity bowling career in seventh grade.
At the recent Section III Tournament at Flamingo Bowl in Liverpool, Ingersoll led Coach George Beckwith’s Fulton squad to the Class B title and a third-place finish among all schools.
She took second place among all individuals with a six-game total pinfall of 1,273 for an average of 212.17 for the day. Her high game at the sectionals was a 232.
In the 2020-21 season, she topped the league with an average of 222.82 and led the Red Raiders to an 11-0 match-play record.
She has helped the Raiders win multiple Section III titles.
The signing took place in front of a large gathering of friends, classmates, relatives, and coaches, who cheered as she put pen to paper and made her commitment to Maryland Eastern Shore.
Chris Ells, Fulton athletic director, noted that only about 2 percent of high school seniors go on to make it to NCAA Division I athletics. “That is one of the reasons we are here today, to honor that great accomplishment,” Ells said.
Beckwith said Ingersoll’s dedication led her to this moment.
“She’s been bowling her entire life. She works hard. She puts forth the time and the effort in practice, and it shows in her results,” he said. “It’s awesome to see someone that’s put so much time and effort in to see the fruits of her labor.”
Beckwith added that Ingersoll is the latest in a long line of outstanding bowlers that have come through the Fulton program, thanks in great part to previous Fulton varsity coaches Mike Tryniski and Myke Perry.
“I’ve been fortunate enough this year to step in and be a part of that,” he said. “We’ve had a great tradition here of having great bowlers.”
Ingersoll said it was challenging to make a decision, but eventually she chose Maryland Eastern Shore over Caldwell University in New Jersey and Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. A visit to the campus of Maryland Eastern Shore solidified her decision.
“Ultimately, when I got to the school it just felt perfect. That’s all I could think about after I left,” she said.
The daughter of Bruce and Jaime Ingersoll, Alexis is getting a substantial scholarship that takes into account both her academic and athletic excellence. A scholar-athlete, she was accepted into the honors program. She said she plans to major in biology, and she hopes to get her coaching certificate while she pursues a biology degree.
On the lanes, Ingersoll will look to compete right away as a member of a perennially strong team in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Tryniski, her former varsity coach who now instructs her in private lessons, said he has no doubt that Ingersoll will succeed.
“She is strong academically and strong athletically, so that’s a unique combination. That bodes well for girls at the next level,” he said. “It’s been a privilege and an honor to work with her. She’s a great kid and a very hard worker.”
Tryniski described Ingersoll as a “shotmaker.”
“Her ability to repeat one movement over and over is really her strong suit,” he said. “She’s learned to keep everything very simple. She can do it on a high level and repeat very well.”
He noted that in college the shots will be more difficult, but said Ingersoll can make the adjustments necessary.
“She’s going to be up to any task,” he said.
Most often, the pins don’t stand a chance. Ingersoll owns two sanctioned 300 games and has bowled two other perfect games in practice. This year, she shot two sanctioned 299 games. She said she’s not sure what her career high sanctioned series is, but knows that she has a 763 to her credit.
In 2021, Ingersoll was recognized by the Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame as its Youth Bowler of the Year.
“I owe it all to my coaches,” Ingersoll said. “My personal coach Mike Tryniski has always been there to help me. He has taught me a lot of what I know. My parents have been huge influences. They help me keep my head on straight.”
All of it led to the moment at Lakeview Lanes on Thursday in front of people that have meant so much to her.
“I’m definitely glad that my friends and family could be here. These are some of the most important people in my life,” Ingersoll said. “This is a very exciting day and I’m glad that I could share it with them.”
The day sparked some memories of all her years in the Fulton program.
“I’m definitely reminiscing about them lately,” she said. “I’m glad that I could have spent as many years as I have bowling in this program. I feel like I’ve left a pretty decent mark. I hope that some of the younger ones can step up and follow suit. I want to watch them succeed.”
Ingersoll said she is excited for the challenges that lie ahead.
“This is something that is ever evolving,” she said. “Bowling allows me to challenge myself but it also allows me to continue learning.”
