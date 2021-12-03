Fulton varsity girls volleyball sophomore Natalie Frost earned some hardware from the New York State Volleyball Coaches Association. Frost was named Second Team All-State, announced on Wednesday. The sophomore was a crucial part of the Red Raiders’ 2021 season, which featured a Section III Class A championship. Fulton finished the campaign with an 18-2 overall record — the only losses coming at the hands of Class AA’s Liverpool in its first match of the season, and then falling in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association regional championship game to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake on Nov. 12, the eventual state champions. The Red Raiders went on an 18-game win streak during the campaign. Frost finished the season with 216 kills, 192 digs, 52 aces, 22 assists and 13.5 blocks. Other post-season awards included being named to the All-CNY girls volleyball team for large schools — and is one of four finalists for CNY’s Player of the Year — as well as First Team All-League honors in the SCAC Class A Empire Division and was also named Player of the Year for the league and division.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Investigation of fatal house fire in Palermo continues
- Victim in Palermo house fire identified
- Emmitt Maack McCrobie
- Richard T. Dumas
- State police to increase patrols this weekend
- Harbor View Square development looks to open this month
- Patricia Scoma
- Every House Republican voted against a monthly insulin co-pay cap
- William N. Scoville
- Bucs to honor Carter Vashaw before season opener
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.