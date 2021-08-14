CORTLAND — About a year and a half after being named the head coach of the SUNY Cortland football team, Fulton native Curt Fitzpatrick is finally closing in on his first game leading the team.
Fitzpatrick was named the Red Dragons’ coach in February 2020. Shortly after that, the world was battling the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cortland’s fall 2020 season was canceled.
Athletes and coaches were in unfamiliar territory. Seniors looking forward to one last season of glory were robbed of suiting up, and Fitzpatrick’s eagerness to coach the Red Dragons in games was put on hold.
A former captain and four-year letterman quarterback at St. John Fisher College (2000-2004), Fitzpatrick, who replaced 23-year veteran head coach Dan MacNeill after his 2019 retirement, has a good sense of how to deal with pressure. He said he realized early on and throughout the pandemic it would be easy to feel overwhelmed and defeated, given the gravity of the situation, but if you dwell on the “negativity of the now” it can pull you in a bad direction.
“It’s happened to me,” Fitzpatrick said, “as it’s happened to you, or anyone. You get caught up in all the things you can’t do. But for a football coach and a football team, focusing on what you’re not allowed to do, or the negative side of it, won’t help in future.”
Fitzpatrick has experienced success both as a player and as a coach.
After playing for the Red Raiders in high school, he graduated from St. John Fisher in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in management. A standout quarterback for the Cardinals, Fitzpatrick, in his final season, earned Empire 8 all-conference honors and set school passing records in touchdowns (30) and yards (2,366) while leading the program to a 10-2 record and an NCAA Division III Sweet 16 appearance.
In 2012 as offensive coordinator with Utica College, he helped the team’s quarterback to Empire 8’s Offensive Player of the Year honor and three additional players to become D3football.com recognition on offense.
He was the head football coach at Morrisville State for seven seasons. He took the Mustangs to a 9-2 record his first season in 2014, that program’s best season as an NCAA Division III member. Following that he steered his teams to three more winning seasons in 2015, 2018, and 2019. Additionally, three Mustang quarterbacks were voted Empire 8 Offensive Player of the Year under his tutelage.
Fitzpatrick said it was harder last year to keep his team focused and on track than in previous years, simply because he couldn’t be with many of them.
“We sort of had to tweak what we did to keep them moving down the road toward success, both academically, as well as in athletics,” Fitzpatrick said. “Myself and my assistant coaches tried to paint an optimistic picture of the future. We always tried to spin it forward.”
The one point Fitzpatrick said he and his coaches kept coming back to was “they were going to play football again” as they spoke to the players in virtual meetings. They stressed the football would get kicked in the air again at some point, they would be playing an opponent, and if they expected the right outcome when that happened, they’d have to handle all the current negative stuff with an optimistic attitude.
“We tried to communicate that the teams that handle the adversity the best are going to be the ones who have the best chance of prevailing on the back end of it,” Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick said the Zoom meetings allowed them to communicate, talk strategy, and watch game films. Meetings were typically broken down into positional groups — offensive and defensive units. The coaches attempted to build relationships with individual players even if it was through virtual means.
“They were hungry and craving football,” Fitzpatrick said, “so if we could keep them focused on how positive the future looked that would keep them motivated in the moment.”
Fitzpatrick said the coaching staff also kept in touch with the parents and families of the players through Zoom as well when it was pertinent.
Strength training is a big factor for football players and it took on a new importance, Fitzpatrick said. Even though a lot of it was on the honor system, they found a way through technology to hold the players accountable, he said.
“Using a phone app, our strength coach (Phill Wiltshire) distributed their lifting program to them,” Fitzpatrick said. “In return the players would input their lifts (sets, reps) into their phone and coach could follow what they’re doing and keep an eye on them that way.”
Also, to be safe in the spring, the coaches devised “lifting pods,” or groups of eight who could lift together while wearing masks, Fitzpatrick said.
“That way we could get the players lifting twice a week,” he said. Normally, they’d lift like four times a week, but with so many pods (approximately 120 players reported Aug. 11) we could only get them in twice a week.”
Fitzpatrick said despite all the abnormalities of the past year, he’s very excited about the year ahead. He said they have a lot of seniors coming back who didn’t get a chance to play last season.
“They still have that last year of eligibility,” Fitzpatrick said. “Some of my players worked it out with their schedules and postponed graduation for a year, while still others who’ve gone on to graduate school are coming back too.”
The Dragons also have two freshman classes who’ve never played a college level football game.
“It’s sort of the tale of two rosters,” he said, “meaning, we’ll have a lot of experience on the top of our roster and a lot of youth and raw talent on the bottom.”
Fitzpatrick said he’s going into the start of the Empire 8 season with an open mind. He knows it’s going to be an extremely competitive environment, so he’s not going to try and predict where they are now as a team.
“I’m just going to let the growth happen,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think we have a lot of talented guys and a great coaching staff so if we just work as hard as we can, set our players up for success and let them compete, then when we travel on the road down to Wittenberg University for our season opener (Sept. 4) we’ll have a great chance at putting a really good product on the field.”
Fitzpatrick said he knows it’s been a year that’s been tough for everybody. It has made them focus on what being part of a football team is all about.
“We think about what it means to us,” Fitzpatrick said. “It helps us to really appreciate it, to get back after it, and I really appreciate all the support from the Fulton community and all the people who support us. It means a lot.”
