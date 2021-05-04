SYRACUSE — The list of girls volleyball all-stars for the recently concluded season has been announced.
In Class A, Fulton’s Natalie Frost is a Player of the Year candidate and a first-team all-star. She is joined on the first team by the Raiders’ Abby Pawlewicz, who was named Libero of the Year.
They were joined on the Class A first team by Oswego’s Mary Culeton.
Fulton players named to the second team were Hope Mirabito and Alena Wright. Receiving honorable mention from Fulton were Samantha McRae, Ella Henderson, and Sydney Sachel.
In the Onondaga High School League’s Northwest Division, Hannibal’s Hannah Longley made the first team, and Alyssa Gage was selected to the second team.
In the OHSL North Division, Mexico’s Melisa Button is a Player of the Year candidate, and Phoenix’s McKenna Neiss was named Libero of the Year.
Others named to the first team included Mexico’s Autumn Parkhurst and Emma Lawler, and Phoenix’s Danielle Loy, Katie Holbrook, and Alaynna Dashnau.
Named to the second team were Mexico’s Ella McCoy and Phoenix’s Chloe Coughlin and Jillian Loy.
