FULTON — The Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame banquet will be held on Saturday, May 14, at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
The Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame will welcome new inductees Kathleen Clark and Mary Ann Schreck.
The Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame will induct Jackie Coon and Theresa Graham.
Also honored that night will be Fulton Youth Bowler of the Year Eliana Occhino, and Oswego Youth Bowler of the Year Mallory Upcraft.
A social hour starts at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m., with the ceremony to follow.
Dinner tickets must be purchased in advance (by May 4) by contacting Paula Distin (315-529-4887), Margie Moore (315-343-5460 or 315-345-0198), or Karen Wygant (315-529-1379).
Following are profiles of this year’s honorees.
FULTON HALL OF FAME
Kathleen Clark
Bowling is a family tradition for Kathleen Clark. She grew up watching her grandmother take part in the Whirlybird League and watching her grandfather bowl in Baldwinsville.
“I just enjoyed it,” Clark said. “Then when I started high school, I used to go to the Bowlarama, and I ended up being on the varsity bowling team.”
That led into her participation in leagues such as the Lucky Seven league and the Sunday Mixed Couples League, along with subbing in other leagues.
Clark owns a high game of 298, and she said her top triple was either in the upper 600s or low 700s. Her highest average was a 198 in 2002. That year, she won the state tournament singles and all-events in the open division.
She has bowled in more than 25 state tournaments, plus other tourneys in the area.
She credited her family for helping her develop in the sport. Now, she will be joining distinguished company in the Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame.
“It’s very humbling,” she said.
Mary Ann Schreck
This year’s other Fulton inductee also credited her grandfather for ushering her into the sport of bowling.
“My grandfather was an excellent bowler,” Schreck said. After he hurt his shoulder and could not bowl anymore, “He brought me over here (to Lakeview Lanes) and taught me how to bowl. I still have his 12-pound rubber ball. That’s what I started with. I just can’t throw it out. It says ‘Smoky’ on it. That was his nickname.”
Schreck started bowling in the 1980s at Bowlarama. She has bowled in the Friendly Girls League, the Lucky Seven League, and the Winning Edge League, and is still striking her way to high scores.
She lists 255 as her high game, although she believes she had a 266 as a sub in an Oswego league. “I started, I think, with eight (strikes) in a row. They didn’t ask me to sub again,” she said.
Her top triple is a 699, agonizingly close to a super 700. “I had an 8-10 split in one of the games and I didn’t get either one of them. I still remember it, that’s how heartbreaking it was,” she said.
Her highest average is a 177.
She has bowled in a few state tournaments and cashed a couple of times. Schreck has also bowled in city tournaments at Lighthouse Lanes and Lakeview Lanes.
She has served as president of the Winning Edge League.
Now, Schreck will join her mother, Bea Dyer, in the Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame.
“I bowled with my mother for years. It was really nice to bowl with her,” she said. “My grandfather, my mother, and now me, so I guess it’s a long history of bowlers.”
OSWEGO HALL OF FAME
Jackie Coon
Already a member of the Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame (2015), Jackie Coon will now be inducted into Oswego’s.
“It feels wonderful,” she said. “I feel very blessed and honored to become a member of the Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame.”
A native of Davenport, Iowa, Coon has lived in eight states. She said her father got her started in the sport when she was 8 years old at Hob Nob Lanes in Davenport.
She took to it quickly. She and her sister Vicki won first place once in the state doubles tournament in Iowa, and second another time.
She transferred here from Florida in 1989 and has continued to excel at the local lanes. She has bowled in the M&B Ceramics/Carrie’s Nails League, the Winning Edge League, and the Sunday Mixed Couples League, along with subbing in other leagues.
She rolled her high game of 279 in the Ticket Mistress League in 1999. Her high series is a 670 on games of 213, 244, and 213 in the Lucky Seven League in 2000, and her highest average was a 180 in the Winning Edge League.
A town of Volney resident, Coon is a member of the national 600 Club. Last year in the club’s national tourney, she finished eighth in the country in the Super Senior Division. She has bowled in many other tourneys, including taking first place in the Fulton Officers Blind Doubles event in 2015.
Coon has served as a league secretary for a league in Tennessee, and also for the Sunday Mixed Couples League.
She said the camaraderie and the competition are two reasons why she loves bowling.
“I enjoy it,” she said. “When you’re retired, you have to keep active.”
Theresa Graham
Also pinning down Oswego Hall of Fame honors this year is Theresa Graham, a Fulton native who is active in leagues at Lighthouse Lanes and Lakeview Lanes.
She said she started bowling when she was about 16 years old in the mid 1980s at the Recreation Club in Fulton. She began bowling with her friends, and it eventually led to league involvement.
She has bowled in the Winning Edge League, the Tuesday Coffee Hour League, and the Sunday Mixed Couples League, along with subbing in other leagues.
Graham lists a high game of 257, rolled in the 2019-20 season. Her best triple is a 601 on games of 232, 167, and 202.
Her highest average is a 163, during the 2017-18 season in the Sunday Mixed Couples League.
The Fulton resident has served as secretary-treasurer for the Sunday Mixed Couples League, and for the last few years has assisted with the Lock City 600 Club.
She has also enjoyed tournament success. She and her team placed in the top 10 in the 2018 women’s tournament, and she and her husband Joel won the association tournament’s mixed doubles event in 2016-17.
Graham has been a key member of several league-championship teams in recent years, but lofty scores and team titles aren’t the main reasons she continues to bowl.
“The camaraderie with the girls is absolutely great. You couldn’t ask for better people to be around,” Graham said. “It’s fun, enjoyable, and it’s keeping me active.”
YOUTH HONOREES
Eliana Occhino
A Fulton resident who is in her freshman year at Christian Brothers Academy, Eliana Occhino has gained local and national recognition.
This season with the CBA varsity bowling team, she led the league in average (236) and topped all bowlers at the sectionals with a 214.17 average.
“I was bowling very consistently, not my best. I needed one good game just so I could get it to where I wanted it to be, and I got it (a 257), which is good,” she said. It wasn’t my best showing, but it was good enough.”
Occhino bowled a 300 game this season, and her career-high series is a sizzling 787.
She will be going to the state championships set for March 12-13 at Strike & Spare Lanes in Mattydale as a member of the composite all-star team.
Occhino has been bowling with the varsity team since grade 7, and has also been active in local and national youth tournaments. She recently returned from placing second in her division (15-and-under girls) in a national tourney in Las Vegas.
Her bowling journey began when she attended a birthday party at Lakeview Lanes. “Then I just liked it ever since,” she said. “I just came here a lot and it became my thing. I started with one lesson just for fun, then I joined a league.”
She gets instruction from Mike Tryniski at Lakeview. “He gives me lessons every week and prepares me for tournaments. He helps me a lot with my technique,” she said.
The fun she has bowling is combined with a lot of practice, and it has made her one of the area’s top bowlers. Now, she is being recognized by the Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame as its youth bowler of the year.
“I’m very thankful. I think it’s great. I’m excited,” she said of the recognition. “Thank you to Lakeview because there are so many people here that I know, the community and everyone who works here. It’s my second home.”
Mallory Upcraft
The Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame is recognizing Mallory Upcraft as its youth bowler of the year.
Upcraft has made outstanding progress since starting the sport just four years ago.
“It feels good, knowing I only started my freshman year,” she said of the honor. “I’ve worked hard.”
Already involved with varsity swimming and softball, she was looking to add a winter season activity.
“I wanted something just to keep me busy in between,” she said.
When she mentioned bowling, her father encouraged her and supported her to get her started, and her athleticism and work ethic took over from there. She also credits her coaches and teammates for her rapid progress.
A senior at Oswego High School, Upcraft has helped the Buccaneers become increasingly competitive. Oswego qualified for the sectionals during her sophomore season, and again this year. Meanwhile, she qualified individually for the Section III Shootout.
“That was pretty awesome,” she said. “It was interesting seeing everybody bowling and being so professional about it.”
Her high game is a 230, and her best series is a 566. Her highest average is a 171.
Upcraft said she might even continue to bowl in college.
“I’m undecided on what college. I will double major in biology and public health and minor in nutrition,” she said. “I’m looking to bowl in college. I’m also going to be swimming.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.