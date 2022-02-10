SYRACUSE — The Section III Division I and Division II Wrestling Championships will take place Saturday at SRC Arena.

Division I Seeds

Following are the wrestlers from Fulton and Oswego listed as competing in the Division I tourney.

102 pounds: Fulton’s Frederick Pagan (seeded 3rd); Fulton’s Collen Austin (5th).

110: Fulton’s Brady Niver (Alternate 2).

118: Fulton’s Jack Phillips (7th); Fulton’s Kallen Roberts (Alt. 1), Oswego’s Jose Ramos (Standby 2).

126: Fulton’s Dylan Waldron (3rd).

132: Fulton’s Elias Reynolds (7th); Oswego’s Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez (Standby 2).

138: Fulton’s Bailey Grubb (8th).

145: Fulton’s Walter Crofoot (4th).

152: Fulton’s Johnathan Clohecy (2nd); Oswego’s Mason Sinclair (Alt. 2).

160: Fulton’s Ashton Gates (8th).

172: Fulton’s Troy Baker (6th).

189: Fulton’s Aiden Scaringi (3rd); Oswego’s Logan Mathews (4th).

285: Fulton’s Logan Murphy (7th).

Division II Seeds

Following are Mexico wrestlers who are listed as competing in the Division II tourney.

110: Mexico’s Kyren Stock (8th).

118: Mexico’s Ryan Gates (Alt. 2).

152: Mexico’s Joey Reed (3rd).

For the complete lists of all seeds in each weight class, see cnywrestling.com.