SYRACUSE — The Section III Division I and Division II Wrestling Championships will take place Saturday at SRC Arena.
Division I Seeds
Following are the wrestlers from Fulton and Oswego listed as competing in the Division I tourney.
102 pounds: Fulton’s Frederick Pagan (seeded 3rd); Fulton’s Collen Austin (5th).
110: Fulton’s Brady Niver (Alternate 2).
118: Fulton’s Jack Phillips (7th); Fulton’s Kallen Roberts (Alt. 1), Oswego’s Jose Ramos (Standby 2).
126: Fulton’s Dylan Waldron (3rd).
132: Fulton’s Elias Reynolds (7th); Oswego’s Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez (Standby 2).
138: Fulton’s Bailey Grubb (8th).
145: Fulton’s Walter Crofoot (4th).
152: Fulton’s Johnathan Clohecy (2nd); Oswego’s Mason Sinclair (Alt. 2).
160: Fulton’s Ashton Gates (8th).
172: Fulton’s Troy Baker (6th).
189: Fulton’s Aiden Scaringi (3rd); Oswego’s Logan Mathews (4th).
285: Fulton’s Logan Murphy (7th).
Division II Seeds
Following are Mexico wrestlers who are listed as competing in the Division II tourney.
110: Mexico’s Kyren Stock (8th).
118: Mexico’s Ryan Gates (Alt. 2).
152: Mexico’s Joey Reed (3rd).
For the complete lists of all seeds in each weight class, see cnywrestling.com.
