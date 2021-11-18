Two Fulton natives are heading to the NCAA Division III football championships with their respective teams this Saturday.
Curt Fitzpatrick, who graduated from Fulton in 1999, is the head coach of the SUNY Cortland football team. The Red Dragons went 10-0 during the regular season, which included a 6-0 Empire 8 conference record.
Cortland averaged 45.7 points per game, while allowing an average 8.4 points per game. Outside of the annual Cortaca Jug game against Ithaca College — a 28-27 win after the Red Dragons blocked the game-winning field goal — the smallest margin of victory was an astounding 21 points, when Cortland defeated Brockport State 31-10 in early October.
The Red Dragons host Springfield College (Springfield, Massachusetts) Saturday, which boasts a 7-3 (6-0 NEWMAC) record.
Also competing in the Division III tournament is 2017 Fulton graduate Darrin Cooper, a graduate student on the Anna Maria College football team in Paxton, Massachusetts. Cooper, a defensive back for the Amcats, played in eight games this season. He recorded five solo tackles (11 total) and had one fumble recovery.
Anna Maria went 7-2 (5-1 ECFC) this season, claiming the team’s first ECFC championship in program history with a win over SUNY Maritime. The Amcats travel to Delaware Valley University (Doylestown, Pennsylvania) on Saturday. The Rams have a perfect 10-0 (8-0 MAC) record.
