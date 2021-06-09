UTICA — The Section III Class B boys tennis championships are underway at Utica Parkway.
Some Fulton and Mexico players are participating.
At first singles, Mexico’s Jacob Hill lost 6-2, 6-2 in the first round to Homer’s Spencer Rusyniak.
At second singles, Mexico’s Harley Wakeman received a first-round bye. He then defeated Carthage’s Eric Waterhouse 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
At third singles, Fulton’s Reid Devendorf defeated Isaac Rebres of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 6-1, 7-5 in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Devendorf lost 6-0, 6-0 to Oneida’s Spencer Ingmire.
Mexico’s first doubles team of Eric Hyde and Connor Shaffer received a first-round bye and then defeated a Central Valley Academy team 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Fulton’s team of Sidney Bradshaw and Ryan Nichols won in the first round 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 over their Indian River opponents. In the quarterfinals, Bradshaw and Nichols lost 6-0, 6-0 to a team from Jamesville-DeWitt.
Fulton’s second doubles team of Vinny Salerno and Elijah Turner topped Mexico’s team of Lucas Maciejko and Owen Marsden 6-1, 6-3 in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Salerno and Turner lost 6-0, 6-2 to Oneida’s Drew Hicks and Seth O’Connell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.