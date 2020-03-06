FULTON — The Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame will induct three new members at this year’s banquet, set for 5 p.m. April 26 at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
This year’s inductees will be Scott Blair, Nick Vescio, and Paul Kupelian.
Reservations can be made by contacting Bob Beeman at 315-374-8507.
