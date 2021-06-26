FULTON — Three bowlers who stop at nothing in their pursuit of the pins will be inducted in September into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame.
Paul Kupelian, Scott Blair, and Nick Vescio were selected for induction based on their outstanding success and commitment to bowling.
This year’s induction banquet is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
For more information, contact Bob Beeman by phone at 315-374-8507 or by email at rlbeeman56@hotmail.com.
Here are profiles of this year’s inductees.
Paul Kupelian
Already a member of the Oswego Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame and the New York State Bowling Hall of Fame, Constantia’s Kupelian now adds the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame to his list of accolades.
“It came as a great surprise,” he said.
Kupelian owns a top triple of 804 and has rolled a non-sanctioned 300 game. His best season average was a 221. His perfect game came during play in the Club 55 Seniors mixed league at Lakeview Lanes.
He also struck his way to high finishes in tournament play. He and Dave Ascenzi often bowled at the Empire State Senior Games and won medals there. He has also competed in several national USBC tournaments and 700 Club tournaments.
Kupelian has given back to the sport by holding league and association offices. He was secretary of the Port City Seniors League, and has served the bowling association as a director and as association manager.
His involvement also extended to coaching the varsity bowling teams at Camden High School.
In explaining why he has done so much to promote bowling, Kupelian said, “It’s a lifelong sport. It’s something you can do long past your retirement age. I feel it’s a great outlet for keeping in shape and getting good exercise. You can make a lot of friendships. I miss that more than anything, being able to be with my friends. The friendships you develop in league play and as a social activity are great.”
He hasn’t bowled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said he intends to start up again in the Port City Seniors this fall.
Scott Blair
With 14 perfect games to his credit, Blair earned induction into the hall of fame.
He began bowling in a junior league at Lakeview Lanes when he was 5 years old. He stayed with it and bowled in high school and at Mohawk Valley Community College. Blair credits his parents with getting him involved with the game.
“My father was an avid bowler, and my mother bowled in a women’s league,” he said. “All my friends bowled, so it was just a camaraderie thing.”
He has bowled in leagues at Lakeview Lanes and the Recreation Club in Fulton, along with the old Bowlarama. He also took part in a couples league with his wife at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego, and tested his skills in a travel league in Syracuse.
Blair’s scores show he was up for any challenge. In addition to the many 300 games, he had an astronomical 836 triple. “I was high in the city of Fulton for about three months, and then I got beat out by a pin,” he said of that triple.
His highest average to date is a 227.
He has competed in many tournaments, and rolled a 298 during qualifying in The Valley News Masters.
Blair is a Fulton resident and the owner of Evergreen Hills Golf Course. He said he was happy about being selected for induction into the hall of fame, a group that includes several men he has bowled with. Bowling is something he always looks forward to.
“I like hanging out with my friends, and I like the competition,” he said.
Since his back surgery, he has switched to a lighter ball, but has kept on striking. He looks forward to resuming bowling in the fall three nights a week.
Nick Vescio
Vescio said he is “excited” to have been selected for induction into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame.
Since he has 27 perfect games and five series in the 800s, picking him for induction had to be an easy call.
Vescio’s top triple is an 815 on games of 299, 216, and 300. He won a national junior title with his cousin, Jody DelBrocco. He has won many titles in the Fulton and Oswego city tournaments, and won The Valley News Masters.
His father got him started in bowling, and Vescio went on to the youth leagues. He stopped bowling for a while, but picked it up again as a young adult. He bowled at Mohawk Valley Community College.
Some of the local leagues in which Vescio has bowled are the Electricians League, the Elks League, the Friday Night Men’s League, the Monday Night Men’s League, and the Friday Classic League. He also bowled in classic leagues in Baldwinsville and Syracuse.
He credits several area bowlers — including Joe Losurdo, Jody DelBrocco, Bob Hoefer, Mike Tryniski, and Gary Cunningham — for helping him in his career.
Vescio took last year off from the sport because of aggressive arthritis, but said he plans to resume bowling this year in the Tuesday Mixed League at Lakeview Lanes.
