PHOENIX — Bowling is about fun and friendships.
That was the message delivered Sunday by new members of the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame.
Paul Kupelian, Nick Vescio, and Scott Blair were inducted into the hall of fame at Sunday’s banquet held at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix. Also recognized was Mitch Donaldson as the Youth Bowler of the Year.
Here are profiles of this year’s honorees.
Paul Kupelian
With his induction into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame, Constantia’s Kupelian has completed a rare bowling hat trick. He is also a member of the Oswego Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame and the New York State Bowling Hall of Fame.
Consistently high scores and service to the sport propelled him to those accolades.
Kupelian owns a top triple of 804 and has rolled a 300 game. High best season average was a 222.
He also struck his way to high finishes in tournament play. He and Dave Ascenzi often bowled at the Empire State Senior Games and won medals there. He has also won the state senior doubles tournament twice, and has competed in several national USBC tournaments and 700 Club tournaments.
Kupelian has given back to the sport by holding league and association offices, as well as coaching varsity bowling teams at Camden High School.
“I really enjoyed my bowling career and the friends that I made,” Kupelian said. “This is one sport where you can have lifelong friendships and keep bowling as long as you’re able to.”
Nick Vescio
Since he began bowling at a young age with his father, Vescio seemed destined for excellence in the sport. He bowled at Mohawk Valley Community College and later continued to shine in league play and tournaments.
He has rolled 27 perfect games and some series in the 800s, including an 815 on games of 299, 216, and 300.
He won a national junior title with his cousin, Jody DelBrocco. He has won many titles in the Fulton and Oswego city tournaments, and won The Valley News Masters.
Vescio credits several area bowlers — including Joe Losurdo, Jody DelBrocco, Bob Hoefer, Mike Tryniski, and Gary Cunningham — for helping him in his career.
It’s the camaraderie in the sport that has left the biggest impression on him, Vescio said in his acceptance speech.
“I’m proud to be part of the bowling community,” Vescio said. “I look around the room and I see a story with everybody. I’m proud to be a part of the hall of fame.”
Scott Blair
Although Blair was unable to attend Sunday’s banquet, his bowling statistics speak for themselves.
He has rolled 14 perfect games and owns a high series of 834.
He began bowling in a junior league at Lakeview Lanes when he was 5 years old. He stayed with it and bowled in high school and at Mohawk Valley Community College. He joined his father’s Classic League team at Bowlarama, and gives credit to his parents for launching his bowling career.
Blair’s highest average to date is a 227. He has competed in many tournaments, and rolled a 298 during qualifying in The Valley News Masters.
Blair is a Fulton resident and the owner of Evergreen Hills Golf Course. In a previous interview, he said he was happy about being selected for induction into the hall of fame, a group that includes several men he has bowled with. Bowling is something he always looks forward to.
“I like hanging out with my friends, and I like the competition,” he said.
YOUTH HONOREE
Mitch Donaldson
Donaldson received the Outstanding Youth Bowler of the Year award for both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons from Joel Graham, president of the Fulton Bowling Association.
A varsity bowler for four years on the Fulton Red Raiders, Donaldson served as team captain for two years.
He has bowled a 300 game and his top triple is a 778. His 218.7 average for the Raiders led both the team and the league this past season.
Donaldson was named team MVP and was a first-team all-league selection.
