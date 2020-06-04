FULTON — There will be no Little League baseball in Fulton this summer.
Fulton Little League officials announced on Wednesday on the organization’s Facebook page that there will not be a season.
John Florek, president of Fulton Little League, confirmed that announcement, citing safety and liability concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s all about safety concerns,” he said.
Florek pointed out that the International Little League organization had already canceled its World Series and regional tournaments. State and district tournaments were also canceled.
Locally, Fulton Little League leases its fields from the Kiwanis organization, which canceled its summer baseball program.
Florek said the state’s restrictions on group gatherings, and the primary concerns for the health and safety of everyone involved, also factored into the decision to cancel the season.
Florek said the process has begun to issue refunds to everyone who has paid their registration fees.
Asked about the possibility of a Fall Ball season later this year if state restrictions are eased, Florek said, “There’s always a possibility,” but said that it did not seem likely.
