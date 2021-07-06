FULTON — Phoenix’s Larry Wight started 13th and charged into the lead on lap 27 on his way to winning the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modified feature on Saturday at Fulton Speedway.
That race highlighted a five-feature show at Fulton on NAPA Auto Parts Night.
Other feature winners were Willy Decker Jr. and Andrew Buff (Sportsman), Brett Sears (Novice Sportsman), and Jason Barney (Empire Super Sprints).
In the 35-lap DIRTcar 358 Modified feature, Joe Shields led the opening two laps before Marshall Hurd took over the top spot.
On lap 10 Hurd still showed the way but Dave Marcuccilli motored along the top side of the speedway and took the lead on lap 12.
At the halfway point Marcuccilli opened a big lead over Hurd, with Wight, Shields, and Ryan Richardson racing for third through fifth.
Marcuccilli began putting cars down a lap and held a 2.7-second lead over Wight just before a yellow flag waved. That put Wight next to Marcuccilli for the restart. Wight drove into the lead on lap 27 and held on for his second Fulton win of the year.
Marcuccilli, Erick Rudolph, Ron Davis III, and Pat Ward completed the top five.
There were two 28-car features for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class. The first one went green to checkered in under nine minutes.
Willy Decker Jr. was the class of the field, leading the entire distance. He finished three seconds ahead of Mike Button. Amy Holland, Josh Amodio, and Chris Mackey finished third through fifth.
In the second 25-lap feature, Jimmy Moyer and Wade Chrisman swapped the lead back and forth. The winning move of the race came on lap 18. With Moyer running along the bottom and Chrisman on top, Andrew Buff saw the middle wide open and drove between them and into the lead. Buff went on to notch his first feature win at Fulton Speedway. Jack Meeks, Moyer, Chrisman, and Chris Bonoffski completed the top five.
More than 30 cars signed into the pits for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek event. In the 25-lap feature, Paulie Colagiovanni led the opening six laps before Jason Barney took the point. Barney cruised to the win by almost four seconds over Colagiovanni. Danny Varin, Shawn Donath, and Larry Wight completed the top five.
Jason Breezee led the first four laps of the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature before Brett Sears made the winning pass on lap 5. Scott Kline, Paul DeRuyter, Buddy Lathley and Breezee placed second through fifth.
This Saturday, Power Seal Driveway Sealing will present the program. Action will include the lucrative Power Seal/Tarvia Seal/Dura Seal Sportsman Midseason Challenge. There will also be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, plus the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour.
Pits will open at 4 p.m. and the grandstands will open at 5 p.m., with racing starting at 7 p.m.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more information.
Fulton Speedway Finishes
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds (35 laps): Larry Wight, Dave Marcuccilli, Erik Rudolph, Ron Davis III, Pat Ward, Joe Shields, Marshall Hurd, Chris Cunningham, Ryan Richardson, Ben Bushaw, Todd Root, Dylan Zacharias, Jackson Gill, Tommy Collins, Willy Decker, Corey Barker, Tyler Meeks, Colton Wilson, Sean Beardsley, C.J. Casteletti, Derek Webb, R.J. Tresidder, Alan Barker, Jeff Taylor, Roy Bresnahan, Tim Sears Jr., Jason Parkhurst, Lucas Fuller, Ed Lawrence, Andrew Ferguson, Cameron Black, Kevin Root, Mike Stanton, Bob Henry.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Willy Decker Jr., Mike Button, Amy Holland, Josh Amodio, Chris Mackey, Dorian Wahdan, Dave Moyer, Josh Livingston, Jeff Prentice, Richard Murtaugh, Brandon Carvey, Ryan Dolbear, Zach Sobotka, Austin Germinio, Steve Marshall, Alan Fink, Ryan Richardson, Kyle Devendorf, Mike Root, Emmett Waldron, Rocky Grosso, Dalton Rombough, Tyler Stevenson, Edward Lukas, Levi Frink, Josh Reome, Jake Davis.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Andrew Buff, Jack Meeks, Jimmy Moyer, Wade Chrisman, Chris Bonoffski, Brett Draper, Matt Janczuk, Tyler Murray, Joe Kline, Mike Phelps, A.J. Miller, Quinn Wallis, Brent Joy, Tim Devendorf, Rachel Zacharias, Tyler Corcoran, Tony Finch II, Cody Manitta, Max Hill, Rick Miller, Brock Pinkersons, Kelly Smith, Dan Keyes, Jacob Dupra, Tim Gareau, Kearra Backus, Matt Kitts, Richie Riggs.
Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek (25 laps): Jason Barney, Paulie Colagiovanni, Danny Varin, Shawn Donath, Larry Wight, Matt Farnham, Matt Tanner, Kelly Hebing, Billy VanInwegen, Chuck Hebing, Jeff Cook, Davie Franek, Scott Kruetter, Dylan Swiernik, Scott Holcomb, Tyler Cartier, Jake Karklin, Sam Reakes IV, Jonathan Preston, Denny Peebles, Keith Granholm, Lacey Hanson, Joe Trenca, Tommy Wickham, Bobby Parrow, Ryan Coniam.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Brett Sears, Scott Kline, Paul DeRuyter, Buddy Leathley, Jason Breezee, Dwight Nichols, Brianna Murtaugh, Savannah Laflair, Owen Kitts, Josh Fellows, Austin Cooper, Zachary Buff, Teddy Clayton.
