Five student-athletes from G. Ray Bodley High School ceremonially committed to their respective colleges to play at the next level. From left to right are: Lexi Patterson (West Point, lacrosse), Sam May (The Citadel, wrestling), Emma Weaver (University at Albany, lacrosse), Malie Follet (University of Notre Dame, lacrosse), and Dominic Abbott (Le Moyne College, track and field).