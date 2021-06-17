FULTON — The Senior Athlete Awards, sponsored by the Fulton Athletic Boosters Club, were held at G. Ray Bodley High School on Tuesday night.
The banquet recognized the 75 senior student-athletes, all of whom lettered in at least one sport. Nearly half of the student-athletes were multi-sport athletes.
Five athletes also ceremonially committed to their NCAA Division I or II colleges. Emma Weaver (lacrosse) is set to play at the University at Albany; Malie Follet (lacrosse) will attend the University of Notre Dame; Lexi Patterson (lacrosse) committed to West Point; Sam May (wrestling) will head to The Citadel in the fall; and Dominick Abbott will stay local at Division II Le Moyne College for track and field.
During the opening remarks from Athletic Director Chris Ells, he commended the student-athletes for making it through a unique year, such as some sports changing seasons and athletes having to wear masks during contests.
Ells acknowledged that 18 of Fulton’s varsity teams were named Scholar-Athlete Teams by the New York State Public High School Athletics Association. To qualify, teams needed to have a cumulative academic average of 90 percent.
The ceremony featured Kevin Broderick as the guest speaker. Broderick, a Fulton native, has been the Nazareth College men’s basketball head coach since 2009. Prior to his stint at Nazareth, Broderick was the head coach at Oswego State, posting a 209-150 overall record.
He mentioned that he has recruited a lot of athletes from Fulton during his time as a collegiate coach. During his speech, Broderick implored student-athletes to continue their hard work — especially those playing collegiately — knowing what they went through for their senior year.
“There’s a toughness and grittiness when I think of Fulton athletics,” he said. “We all needed it this year.”
The first award given out during the ceremony was the Barney Naioti Leadership Award. It is given to student-athletes who “helped bind a team together,” and even though they might not be the best player on the field, they help set a strong example. This year’s winners were Patterson, May, Jack Broderick and Alena Wright.
Weaver and Abbott were awarded the Joe Castiglia Effort Award. The award is given to athletes showing dedication and drive, and who are “willing to go the extra mile.”
The Gene Adams Most Improved Athlete Award is given to the athletes that have done the most to develop and have shown the most progress in their entire careers while at Fulton. Olivia Bush and Marcus Shepard received the award.
Athletes who “best display fair play” and put team goals above their own receive the Sox Stuber Sportsmanship Award. The recipients were Lauren Goss and Ben Demars earned the award.
The Dan McGinnis Senior Athlete of the Year Award goes to those who “achieved the highest level of quality in their sport.” The award also is given to those who were considered coachable, dedicated and received recognition outside of the school, either from the league, section or state. Devon Nicholson and Cuinn Burlingham were named the Senior Athletes of the Year.
The first scholarship award of the night, the Rick Luciano Football Scholarship, was presented by three of Luciano’s teammates. Luciano died 43 years ago after a Fulton and North Syracuse football game. Jacob Holmes was presented with the award.
Tanner Jones received the Dominic Sciacca Scholarship. Sciacca was a soccer and lacrosse player who passed away in 2017 from brain cancer.
Varsity baseball coach Randy Cotton presented the Dale Tombs Baseball Award. The award, named after the former Fulton coach and teacher, was given to Burlingham.
The Danielle Rae Kunzwiler Guistina Scholarship, named after the 1997 Fulton graduate who died at 29 years old, was given to Bush as a “female athlete who embodies” the qualities of Guistina.
Abbott and Chloe Devendorf earned the Brian Dodge Scholarship. Dodge was a former track and cross country coach at Fulton.
The Margaret Beckwith Scholarship was given to Nicholson after demonstrating “a drive that only comes from sports.”
The final scholarship of the night, the Carl Barton Scholarship, was named after Barton, who joined the boosters club shortly after it was founded in 1958. He was named an honorary lifetime member, as well. The award was presented to May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.