FULTON — Several members of the Fulton varsity boys hockey team received postseason honors.
Goaltender Jadon Lee became the sixth Fulton player to earn All-State honors with a first-team selection. Lee recently capped an efficient season and career for the Raiders. Lee set a school record for saves in a career (1,806) and save percentage (.908).
Lee was named a Section III All-League first-team goaltender. He finished his senior campaign with a 10-9-2 record, 693 saves (39 average per game), 43 goals-against, three shutouts and a .942 save percentage.
Other All-State selections in Fulton hockey history were Matt Digby (second-team nod in 1999 and 2001), Tom Ditzer (first team in 2000), David Zowolinski (second team in 2001) and Greg Distin (honorable mention in 2005).
Derek Schumaker received a first-team all-league selection. This past season, Schumaker led the team with 24 goals and 17 assists. The Raiders junior and captain amassed 51 goals and 40 assists in his career for the Raiders.
Senior defender Kevin VanBuren was honored with a second-team all-league selection. He finished with seven points on the season.
Senior Calaxander Connolly and sophomore Fred White earned all-league honorable mention status.
Head coach Dan Bartlett and coaches Matt Digby and Larry King were recognized as coaches of the year for Section III Division I. The coaching staff has led the Raiders to back-to-back postseason berths.
