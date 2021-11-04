FULTON — It’s on to the championship game for the Fulton varsity girls volleyball team after topping Cortland in the Section III Class A semifinals Wednesday.
The Red Raiders swept the Purple Tigers 3-0 (30-28, 25-16, 25-13) to advance.
But it wasn’t the easiest beginning for Fulton after trading points with Cortland throughout a majority of the first set. Neither team led by more than two points. Toward the end, it was serving errors that hurt the Red Raiders.
A few long serves put Cortland right back into it. That was until Tesa Galvin got a kill and the Purple Tigers’ had a spike go out of bounds to seal the set at 30-28 for Fulton.
Fulton coach Jessica Frost attributed some of the Red Raiders’ struggles to some first-set jitters, especially with a much larger crowd than the team is used to.
“I knew there was going to be a crowd here tonight. I feel like that first game we had to get our jitters out, like, ‘Wow, we have fans here tonight,” she said. “After that, it was like, ‘Let’s go.’”
Then Fulton got to work.
Kills from Galvin and Natalie Frost, plus an ace from Addison Pickard, put the Red Raiders up 9-7 before Cortland crawled back to tie the set at 11.
Three- and four-point runs in the latter stages of the set from Pickard, Mackenzie Coant and Frost eventually put the set out of reach for the Red Raiders. Fulton won the set 25-16 with kills from Frost and then Pickard.
“We just needed to play the game and everything would take care of itself,” Jessica Frost said.
Cortland jumped out to an early lead in the third set, going up 9-3 at one point. A Natalie Frost kill eventually put Fulton back on the serve, trailing 12-9.
Coant wasn’t going to let the sweep be ruined and had 11 consecutive serves, which included an ace, to put the Red Raiders up 19-13 before Fulton had an out-of-bounds return.
Fulton immediately got the ball back after Natalie Frost tipped it over the net. Riley Kempston finished the match with two aces in a five-point run, winning the set 25-13 and effectively sweeping the match.
“The third game, we got in a serve-receive rut. We couldn’t receive the serve and pass the ball,” Jessica Frost said. “I think the girls are doing a good job of not getting rattled when we’re down and just playing consistent.”
Natalie Frost led the Red Raiders with 15 digs, 12 kills, two aces and an assist. Pickard had 12 digs, five kills and two aces. Baum chipped in nine kills, six digs, an ace and an assist. Galvin recorded four kills, three aces and two digs. Sydney Sachel tacked on 27 assists, seven digs and three kills. Coant contributed four kills, three aces and two digs. Joann LeVea had eight digs and two assists. Izabella Bogardus recorded nine digs while Riley Kempston also had three aces.
With just a few days of practice before the sectional championship, Jessica Frost said the Red Raiders have work on getting their passing and serving down, while also staying consistent — especially if they want to compete with No. 2 Jamesville-DeWitt Saturday. Plus, Jessica Frost added Fulton needs to attack more, instead of just tipping the ball over.
“When we did hit, we scored points. Just making sure we’re focused on attacking with the ball, especially in the middle,” she said. “We’ve got to have our serves down.”
The Red Raiders (16-1) and Red Rams (11-6) have already met twice this season. Fulton defeated J-D at home on Sept. 28 before sweeping the Red Rams on the road on Oct. 21.
Fulton will be vying for its first sectional title since 2011, while J-D will look for the three-peat after winning in 2018 and 2019. There was no sectional tournament in 2020.
“It’s awesome that they get to play in this setting. We haven’t been here in a long time,” Jessica Frost said. “ We haven’t gotten a sectional title since 2011. To be in this situation, it’s pretty awesome.”
