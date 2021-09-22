CENTRAL SQUARE — The Fulton varsity girls tennis team fell 6-1 to Central Square Monday on the road.
Madelyn Delano was the lone winner for the Red Raiders, taking home first singles over Peyton Webb (6-4, 6-3).
Central Square’s winners included Savannah Gunther in second singles (6-4, 6-3) and Samantha Young in third singles (6-0, 6-2).
The Redhawks swept all four doubles matches. The duo of Lauren Foland and Carolyn Lederer won first doubles (6-1, 6-2). Claire Hayes and Molly Giblin were victorious in second doubles (6-3, 6-2). Arianna Smolnik and Catherine Hayes took home third doubles (6-0, 6-0). Carley Cinquemani and Olivia Whewell sealed the sweep in fourth doubles (6-0, 6-2).
The Red Raiders’ next match is away at Oswego on Thursday, scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.