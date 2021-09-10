FULTON — Even though the Fulton varsity girls soccer team went undefeated during the abbreviated season in the spring, coach George Beckwith said it wasn’t a great gauge of where the team will be in the fall.
The Red Raiders went 7-0-1 in a round robin-type season against Nottingham, Syracuse City and Oneida.
Beckwith mentioned that it’s nice to get back to a schedule where Fulton is playing against its normal league teams, such as Oswego, Jamesville-DeWitt and Central Square. Syracuse is a league game for the Red Raiders, but having the diversity in teams is nice, Beckwith said.
“We did well in the spring, but it’s awesome getting back into a normal routine,” he said. “We’re excited to be back.”
Fulton has seven returning players from the spring season, including six seniors and a freshman. Despite bringing up a chunk of junior varsity players during the spring, the roster still includes 13 first-year players.
Beckwith is hoping his core of seniors, who he said are more “by example” leaders, become a little more vocal to match last season’s senior class. The six seniors are Courtney Bednarz, Claire Broderick, Mary Jerred, Allison Standish, Christina Tallents and Lydia Mirabito.
Mirabito, the team’s goaltender, has been with Beckwith for the last three years. Beckwith called her “a defensive standout” for the Red Raiders.
Broderick has been involved with the Section III Leadership group, as well, and Beckwith hopes that translates to the team.
Beckwith also mentioned freshman Mya Carroll, who was on the team last season as an eighth-grader, and said she was Fulton’s “offensive leader.”
“Mya really dictates the offensive play for us,” Beckwith said. “We’ve still got a whole new cast and crew where we’re trying to fit them in and fit all the pieces together. We’re just not sure how they’re going together yet.”
Because of the large group of new players, Beckwith said there’s a “steep learning curve,” moving from the modified or JV level to the varsity level. Without a normal fall season last year, Beckwith added that it hurt the team’s progression into the fall.
“Even though we had contact with the kids and we were still coaching (during the spring and offseason), it was a vastly different situation,” he said. “We feel we’re a little behind. Where, if we had a regular season last year where everything was normal and there was no COVID, we’d be less behind where we normally would have been. It was brutal not starting in the fall (last season).”
After the first few games of the season against some top teams in Section III — such as a scrimmage against Baldwinsville and a regular season game against Marcellus — there were some weaknesses that were exposed that were quickly adjusted as the season has started.
“Usually when we draw a scrimmage, we’ll always play against great teams like Baldwinsville. They’re going to challenge us year-in and year-out,” Beckwith said. “This does a great job of showing us where we are and where we need to be.”
Beckwith said that he and his assistant coach, Jen Killian, are looking forward to getting back to a “normal” fall season. He called it a “crazy beginning to the school year” last fall, since they’re both used to coaching.
“Last year at this time I was going a little stir crazy because I’m used to being out here for practice and being with the kids,” he said. “We’re excited to be back with the kids, happy to be down at the turf, and looking forward to the season.
After a couple down years where the team went 2-12-1 in both 2018 and 2019, Fulton — now that its facing it’s normal rotation of teams against — is looking to come back and qualify for sectionals.
First is a game scheduled at Auburn today.
“We’re always looking to qualify for sectionals. That’s one of our goals,” Beckwith said. “We’re a work-in-progress. We’re going to come together slowly. Hopefully at the end of the year, we’ll be playing some good soccer.”
