FULTON — Not only did the teams change sides at halftime, but the Fulton varsity girls also flipped a switch during the second half en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to Auburn Thursday.
After allowing a quick goal from the Maroons off the foot of Sydney Marinelli, who got the ball past a diving Lydia Mirabito, the Red Raiders only had a few shots in the opening frame.
Fulton coach George Beckwith said his team just needed to “simplify” their game after halftime.
“These guys, they work so hard and they try to do difficult things,” he said. “We said, ‘Keep working hard, but simplify.’ That’s what they did. … When they play within themselves and play the way they’re capable of playing, this is going to be a very good team in the future.”
That future was quickly found during the second half. Olivia Bauer got the Red Raiders on the scoreboard with 37:42 left in the second half. Soso Matano-Catip, near the out-of-bounds line on the right side of the net, found Bauer in front of the goal, and the sophomore nailed the top of the net.
Auburn added a second marker just 16 seconds later when Peyton Maneri got a shot off from the top of the goal box. Fulton, again, tied the game with 12:00 left in regulation when Catano-Matip received a cross from Kaeli McCarthy and found the back of the net.
Beckwith mentioned that Bauer, filling in for a recently injured player, “really stepped up” against the Maroons. He also called Catano-Matip “a little terror” against opposing defenses.
“They connected so well today. They play great together,” Beckwith said. “Soso and Olivia were able to work off one another brilliantly. … Auburn’s goalie made some great saves against those guys.”
With no goals scored in the last 12 minutes of the contest, a pair of 10-minute overtime periods commenced. Marinelli scored her second goal of the game off a corner kick in front of the goal with 5:28 left in the first overtime.
Fulton had several promising opportunities — including a Bauer shot that ricocheted off the right post — but couldn’t come back from a third one-goal deficit.
“One of the things we always talk about is, what makes a great team great? If you’re down, how do you respond to that? Are you going to have that grit, that fortitude, that determination?” Beckwith said. “That’s what these guys had on multiple occasions. We were down by a goal twice and just battled back. … We just kept going and kept going hard and threw everything we had at them. Very proud of the girls today.”
Despite the overtime loss, Beckwith said the coaching staff “saw a lot of positives” out of Fulton’s play. He added the team showed “a lot of character.”
“That’s stuff we hadn’t shown early in the season,” he said. “Yeah, we came up on the short end of the stick. But the kids are progressing.”
He also highlighted Mirabito, his senior goaltender, who made several key saves to keep the game close. Beckwith mentioned that, on the defensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders “minimized” a lot of shots.
“Lydia’s a wrecking ball. She goes all-out 100% of the time. She’s tough as nails, and that’s what makes her her,” Beckwith said. “I’ve got to appreciate a player like that and everything she’s done for us this season.”
Fulton (3-4-1) faces Syracuse City on Monday, a game that Beckwith called a “great opportunity” to work on things the team has been practicing, like working on give-and-go combinations.
“The girls were starting to move the ball well. I tell the girls, every day we have to continue to improve,” Beckwith said. “If we keep taking these little steps, our goal is that we play our best soccer at the end of the season. Hopefully we continue this and continue to build moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.