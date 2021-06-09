FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team has found out its opponent for the Section III Class C semifinal matchup on Thursday.
Fourth-seeded New Hartford (10-3) will travel to G. Ray Bodley High School for the game after defeating fifth-seeded Indian River by a score of 14-7 on Tuesday. Samantha Mastorito-Smith led the Spartans with three goals and two assists. Maia Herring and Mary Fiorentino both recorded four points each. Herring’s points all came from goals, while Fiorentino had a hat trick with an assist.
Ilana McCarthy, Sophia Campola and Alice Carbone rounded out the scoring for New Hartford. Goaltender Emily Picolla made nine saves on 16 shots from Indian River.
Fulton (11-2), the top seed in the tournament, earned a bye in the quarterfinal round. The Red Raiders’ last game was a 16-9 loss to undefeated Auburn on June 3.
The last time these two teams squared off was in 2018. Fulton won the contest 19-3. Now-senior Emma Weaver recorded a hat trick with an assist in the game. Malie Follet, who was a freshman that year, made three saves on six shots.
The game between Fulton and New Hartford is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The winner will face either third-seeded Jamesville-Dewitt or second-seeded Homer. The other semifinal game is also slated for Thursday at 7 p.m.
The championship game, at a site to be determined depending on the winners of both games, is scheduled for Saturday.
