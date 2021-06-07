FULTON — The Fulton girls lacrosse team earned the No. 1 seed in the Section III Class C tournament.
The Red Raiders play the winner of No. 4 New Hartford and No. 5 Indian River on Thursday at 7 p.m in the semifinals. As the top seed in the tournament, Fulton will host the game.
After an 11-2 regular season, Fulton was also awarded a first-round bye. No. 2 Homer received the other bye.
New Hartford and Indian River square off today at 5 p.m. in New Hartford.
