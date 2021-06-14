FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team fell to Jamesville DeWitt in the Section III Class C championship game on Saturday at G. Ray Bodley High School.
The Red Raiders fell 10-7 to the Red Rams.
Carleigh Patterson led the team with five points (3 goals, 2 assists). Emma Weaver had two goals in the contest.
For full coverage of the game, including a story and an online photo gallery, see Tuesday's issue of The Palladium-Times and oswegocountynewsnow.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.