FULTON — With more fans in the stands since the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions, the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team defeated visiting New Hartford in the Section III Class C semifinal game 16-4 on Thursday.
The Red Raiders got “contributions all over the field” in the victory, Coach Dan Bartlett said. Only six players recorded a point for Fulton, but Bartlett added that those who didn’t crack the scoresheet “shut down” New Hartford on the defensive half.
Emma Weaver led the win with five goals and three assists, followed closely by Carleigh Patterson, who added two goals and four assists.
Mya Carroll (3 goals, 1 assist) and Anna Bednarz (4 goals) each recorded four points. Lauren Goss tacked on two goals, while Lexi Patterson added an assist.
“We’re pretty balanced and pretty blessed,” Bartlett said. “This is the first time there were more people in the stands, and there was a little bit of buzz in the air.”
That buzz figures to continue today at 11 a.m. when Fulton hosts third-seeded Jamesville DeWitt in the Class C title game. J-D topped second-seeded Homer in the other semifinal matchup.
In Thursday’s contest, Fulton jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead less than three minutes into the first half. Bartlett added that was because of strong possession off the draw, “which is so important in girls lacrosse,” he said. Carroll had nine draw controls while Lexi Patterson had two.
New Hartford scored its first goal with 20:47 left in the first half and stuck with the Raiders, but never truly came within striking distance. The Spartans only came as close as three goals in the game.
Bartlett said New Hartford — a team that Fulton hadn’t played since 2018 — plays a “more possessive” game and slows down the pace of play, something that conflicts with Fulton’s style of a “pedal to the metal” offense.
The Spartans scored three goals in the first half, all on free-position shots. Bartlett said that most issues that rose during the first half were “self-inflicted.”
“We were a little surprised when they punched back and they got back in the game,” he said. “It was conflicting styles, and I think our girls did a good job of doing what we do best. … Once we made our adjustments at halftime, we got to play the game that we wanted.”
In similar fashion, Fulton struck quick and early to begin the second half with three-straight goals. New Hartford got one goal back from Isabella Kolb.
But the defense — one that is a “little different than anybody else in the league,” Bartlett said — only allowed the lone goal in the second half. Goalie Malie Follet made seven saves on 11 shots in the game.
Bartlett said he has a lot of confidence in his senior goaltender, especially when it comes to free-position shots on the 8-meter arc. She anchors an effective defense.
“That (defense) has been our hallmark all season long. … We take a lot of pride in it,” he said. “Unless you can make several passes quickly in a row, you’re not going to get much against our defense.”
Fulton now turns its attention to J-D. The teams have already met twice this season, with the Raiders coming out on top both times. In the first game, the Red Rams led 9-3 at halftime, but Fulton clawed back for an 11-10 victory. Bartlett said his team “grew up a lot that day.” Fulton easily won the rematch, 14-6.
Bartlett said the game today will be played at a faster pace with two similar styles, especially as league rivals in the Salt City Athletic Conference.
And as the old saying goes, it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season.
“Our girls know that it’s hard to beat J-D once. We haven’t done it a lot in our program. I don’t know if we’ve ever beaten them twice in one season,” Bartlett said. “As long as we come out and play our game, we’re going to be fine. It’s two conference foes that play each other a lot that know what each other does. It’s going to be exciting.”
