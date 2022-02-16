SYRACUSE — The Fulton varsity girls bowling team captured the Class B championship on Sunday, placing first with a grand total score of 5,141. Baldwinsville won the overall Division 1 championship, with the Red Raiders placing third. Oswego placed 8th in Class A, and 11th in Division 1.
Fulton’s Alexis Ingersoll placed second individually, recording a total score of 1,273 (212.17 average). CBA’s Eliana Occhino won the individual championship with a total score of 1,285 (214.17 average).
Fulton’s Miranda Laws finished 20th, with a total score of 1,032 (172.00 average). Addison Nichols placed 27th (978), with Hailey Payment finishing 32nd (946). Jaden Harrington (912) placed 38th.
Oswego was led by Mallory Upcraft, placing 52nd (805). Malia Upcraft placed 62nd (765) and Olivia Griffiths placed 85th (606).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.