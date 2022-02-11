OSWEGO — The Fulton varsity girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter on Friday night, earning a 48-35 win on the road over Oswego.
The game was a low-scoring, defensive affair early, with the Bucs leading 5-3 after the first quarter.
"They did a good job of defending us in the low post," said Fulton head coach Derek Lyons of the first. "We didn't really score much with our bigs, that's normally one of our strengths."
In the second quarter, the Red Raiders utilized their full-court press, applying pressure on the Bucs. The defense kick-started a 9-0 run to open the quarter for Fulton, giving them a 12-5 lead.
A pair of buckets from Adriana Ellis helped Oswego stay within striking distance, with Fulton taking a 16-10 lead into halftime.
“When we were in the locker room, we had a nice chat, and I told them straight up, ‘If you would have told me we were going to be down six at half, I’d take it',” said Oswego head coach Joe Babcock. “... Our goal was to come out and win the third quarter, and we came out and won the third quarter.”
The Bucs used a pair of threes from Sophia Babcock and another from Ellis to outscore Fulton 13-12 in the third, cutting the lead to five heading to the final frame.
The Red Raiders opened the fourth with a quick 7-0 run, highlighted by a Claire Broderick 3-pointer. The run extended Fulton’s lead to twelve, and despite another pair of threes from Babcock and five points from Andrealis Colon, the Bucs were unable to mount a comeback, with Fulton earning a 48-35 win.
Broderick led all scorers with 20 points for Fulton. Carleigh Patterson added six, with Natalie Frost and Mandy Miller each adding five.
Sophia Babcock led the Bucs with 17 points. Ellis had nine, while Colon added five points.
Oswego concludes their regular season against East Syracuse-Minoa at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
“These kids, they just play hard,” said Babcock of the Bucs. “I always tell them that we control what we can control. If we control our effort, and we go out and we play hard, we’ll see what happens.”
Fulton will end their regular season on Monday, hosting Onondaga Central at 6:45 p.m.
"We're going into sectionals on a win streak, that's our goal," said Lyons. "And if we can do that, hopefully we carry a little momentum going in."
