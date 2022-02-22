FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls basketball team fell to Jamesville-DeWitt, 52-51, in a nailbiting, back-and-forth affair in the Section III Class A quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders had a final chance to take the lead with 15 seconds remaining, but were unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.
“It’s tough to lose like that,” said Fulton head coach Derek Lyons. “With the effort our girls put in today … It kills you to lose that game.”
It was a tight, back-and-forth affair throughout the contest, and the teams traded leads before ending the first quarter in a 12-12 tie. Aniyah Neal scored J-D’s first six points, keeping the game tied in the first five minutes.
Two buckets from Natalie Frost and another from Madison Baum gave the Red Raiders a 12-8 lead, but a 3-pointer from Miriam Zoghby and a free throw from Isabella Sindoni tied the score after one.
Fulton gained some separation in the second, going on a 13-0 run over the span of two and a half minutes and taking a 27-16 lead with 4:23 left in the first half. The Red Raiders’ press defense gave the Red Rams issues throughout the night, and Fulton was able to turn the defense into offense on the other end.
“Offensively, we played pretty well,” Lyons said. “I think a lot of that came from our defense.”
J-D had a response, scoring eight unanswered points heading into the half. Consecutive buckets from Ava Sandroni cut Fulton’s lead to six with 1:15 left, and an offensive rebound and putback from Neal at the buzzer cut the Red Raider lead to 32-28 at halftime.
“I knew that they were going to make a run,” said Lyons of J-D’s late first-half push, noting his team had to “come out and control things that we can control”.
The Red Rams carried the momentum into the second half, and Sandroni put J-D ahead with 5:46 left in the quarter. The teams went back and forth, trading leads over the following minutes.
Baum scored to put Fulton up by two with 4:11 left in the quarter, then Victoria Payne gave J-D a 40-39 lead just over a minute later. The Red Rams extended the lead to six on a late three from Zoghby, but the Red Raiders got a dramatic response after Carleigh Patterson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer bounced off the back iron and went upward before falling in.
“It gave us some confidence,” said Lyons of Patterson’s shot. “It was a six-point game that turned into a three-point game. ... We were thinking, get a couple twos and we’re back into it.”
Baum got inside and cut the lead to one with 7:02 remaining, with neither team scoring again until Baum put Fulton ahead, 46-45, with 4:04 left in the game. J-D, again, had a response, with Neal working her way inside and finishing to give the lead back to the Red Rams.
A three from Zoghby extended J-D’s lead to 50-46 with 2:52 to go, and this time it was Fulton with a response. MaKenzie Miner knocked down a three on the next possession, cutting the lead back to one with 2:29 left.
J-D extended the lead to three soon after, with Payne forcing a turnover and finishing in transition. Claire Broderick came up with a huge steal for Fulton, scoring the other way to cut the lead to one, 52-51, with 20 seconds left. After the Red Rams came up empty at the free throw line, Fulton had 15 seconds and a final chance to win the game, but were unable to get a shot off before time expired, with J-D holding on for a 52-51 win.
“We had to make a play down with 15 seconds left and we just didn’t get it done,” said Lyons.
Baum had 15 points for Fulton. Frost and Miner each had nine, with Broderick and Patterson each adding five points.
Neal led all scorers with 21 points for J-D. Sandroni had 10, while Isabella Sindoni had eight and Payne had seven points. Jamesville-DeWitt will play #1 seed Auburn in the Class A semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lyons said he told his team they “didn’t deserve” the early ending to their season.
“They’ve worked hard all season, they’ve battled, they’ve stayed together,” Lyons said. “It broke my heart to lose that game for them. I care about all 11 of them so much, and I wish we could’ve done more for them. It’s a tough one. A tough way to end the season.”
