CICERO — The Fulton varsity wrestling team lost to top-seeded Indian River 41-21 Thursday in the Section III Division I Dual-Meet Championship at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Indian River won nine of the 13 weight classes, including three bouts by pinfall.
Dylan Waldron at 126 pounds recorded Fulton’s only pin. He defeated Michael Ashley by fall in 2:47.
At 118 pounds, the Red Raiders’ Kallen Roberts won an 8-7 decision over Jack Countryman.
The other points for Fulton in the dual meet came via forfeit wins by Troy Baker at 172 pounds and Aiden Scaringi at 189 pounds.
Fulton took an early 9-0 lead with the victories by Roberts and Waldron.
The Warriors won the next five bouts. At 132 pounds, Caleb Welser earned a 12-3 major decision over Elias Reynolds. Alex Booth at 138 took a 16-1 technical fall over Fulton’s Bailey Grubb.
Indian River’s Brady Lynch at 145 pounds defeated Walter Crofoot, 9-5, and Manuel Gonzales defeated the Raiders’ Johnathan Clohecy, 7-3.
After Gabe Lynch rolled to a 21-6 technical fall win over Fulton’s Ashton Gates at 160 pounds, the Warriors led, 20-9.
Fulton regained the lead 21-20 after the forfeit wins by Baker and Scaringi, but Indian River won the last four bouts to capture the Division I crown.
At 215 pounds, Indian River’s Jake Whitmore pinned Kaden Reynnells in 3:13, and Davin Dewaine pinned Logan Murphy in 2:56 at 285 pounds.
Closing out the dual meet, the Warriors got wins from Gabriel Whiting (9-2) over Collen Austin at 102 pounds, and Tomah Gummow (pin in 2:57) over Frederick Pagan at 110 pounds.
Earlier this season at the Red Ram Duals, Indian River topped Fulton, 46-29.
The undefeated Warriors will advance to the state dual-meet championship set for Jan. 29 at SRC Arena.
Indian River 41, Fulton 21
118 pounds: Kallen Roberts (F) dec. Jack Countryman, 8-7
126: Dylan Waldron (F) pinned Michael Ashley in 2:47
132: Caleb Welser (IR) maj. dec. Elias Reynolds, 12-3
138: Alex Booth (IR) won by technical fall over Bailey Grubb, 16-1
145: Brady Lynch (IR) dec. Walter Crofoot, 9-5
152: Manuel Gonzales (IR) dec. Johnathan Clohecy, 7-3.
160: Gabe Lynch (IR) won by technical fall over Ashton Gates, 21-6
172: Troy Baker (F) won by forfeit
189: Aiden Scaringi (F) won by forfeit
215: Jake Whitmore (IR) pinned Kaden Reynnells in 3:13
285: Davin Dewaine (IR) pinned Logan Murphy in 2:56
102: Gabriel Whiting (IR) dec. Collen Austin, 9-2
110: Tomah Gummow (IR) pinned Frederick Pagan in 2:57
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.