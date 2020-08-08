OSWEGO — In Thursday’s matchup of undefeated teams in the Oswego County 18-and-under Baseball League, Fulton dominated in a 12-2 triumph over Oswego I.
Fulton tallied five runs in the first inning, another in the second, and six more in the fourth. The game was called by the run rule after 4 and ½ innings.
Oswego was limited to just one safety. That came in the fifth inning. Brett Harriott’s line drive was nearly snagged by the Fulton outfielder, but it went for a hit.
Fulton starting pitcher Cuinn Burlingham worked two innings, allowed both runs, and recorded four strikeouts. Brock Tetro pitched three scoreless frames in relief, whiffing four.
At the plate for Fulton, Burlingham singled twice and doubled. Nick Moshier blasted a two-run homer. Will Patterson, Tetro and Sam Cotton each singled. Fulton took advantage of four walks, three hit batters, and several Oswego miscues.
After Burlingham retired Oswego in order in the top of the first inning, Fulton plated five runs in the home half. Burlingham’s fly ball to left field was misjudged for a hit. Sammy May’s hard-hit ball got through the second baseman for an error, allowing Burlingham to score. May later scored on a wild pitch. Moshier slugged his homer over the right-field fence with Anthony Carter aboard to make the score 4-0. Ian Bogardus walked, and Mike Doney was hit by a pitch. Oswego tried to turn a double play on Ben Maliszewski’s ground ball, but after getting the force out at second, the relay throw to first base got away. That allowed Fulton’s fifth run to score.
Both Oswego runs came in the second inning. Jack Warren reached when his fly ball to left field was dropped. He later scored on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Demetri Pappa, who had walked, also scored on a wild pitch.
Cotton singled through the middle to open the Fulton second inning. He moved to third when Burlingham doubled to right field. Oswego starting pitcher Cole Pratt struck out the next batter, but then Carter’s pop out down the line in short right field served as a sacrifice fly as Cotton raced home with Fulton’s sixth run.
Tetro took over on the mound for Fulton in the third inning. He pitched around a dropped fly ball to center field to keep the score at 6-2.
Fulton tacked on six runs in the last of the fourth. Patterson lined a single to right to ignite the rally. One out later, Burlingham drilled a single to center to put runners at the corners. A walk to Sammy May loaded the bases. Carter’s roller up the third-base line got through to the outfield, allowing two runs to score. Two hit batters and an error delivered two more runs, and then Tetro’s bad-hop single past the shortstop plated two more to bring the score to 12-2.
After Harriott’s single started the Oswego fifth, M.J. Lilly walked. Tetro responded by striking out the next two batters. Will Adkins was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Warren grounded out on a nice play by Fulton shortstop Cotton to end the game.
