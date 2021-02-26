FULTON — Jack Broderick continued his scoring surge with a career-high 27 points as the Fulton varsity boys basketball team crushed visiting Central Square 57-34 on Thursday.
Nine players contributed points for the Raiders, who improved to 4-0 on the season.
Marcus Shepard netted eight points. Dom Abbott and Sam Cotton tossed in five points each.
Wyatt Widowski scored nine points to lead the Redhawks (2-3).
After a hard-fought first half where Fulton led by just six points, the Raiders outscored Central Square 17-4 in the third quarter to take command of the game.
Jack Broderick canned 10 of Fulton’s first 12 points in the contest to set the stage for his big night.
Abbott once again excelled both ends of the floor and assisted on many transition baskets, Fulton coach Sean Broderick said.
“I was happiest for our bench. We have six or seven guys that haven’t had the opportunity to play a lot, but they come to practice every day and compete at a high level and make us a better team. They are also always engaged and enthusiastic on the bench. I was really happy that they all got some well-deserved playing time tonight.”
Rounding out the Fulton scoring were Gavin Doty (3), Anthony Bennett (3), Tanner Jones (3), Trevor Hendrickson (2), and Ben Demars (1).
Fulton will play Monday at Fowler, and Tuesday at Central Square.
“We are off to a great start and just trying to get better every day,” Coach Broderick said. “I am so proud of all 14 of these guys. With a condensed season and limited practice time, they just find a way to take advantage of every minute. We are really grateful for what this season has brought thus far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.