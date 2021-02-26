Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.