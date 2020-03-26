FULTON — The Fulton City School District athletic department has announced dozens of G. Ray Bodley High School students who were recently named scholar-athletes for the 2019-2020 winter sports season.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association recently made the announcement, in which both teams and individual student-athletes who achieved academic success were recognized.
The NYSPHSAA honors teams that have an academic average of 90 or higher for 75 percent of the roster. Teams that do not qualify as scholar-athlete teams may still have individual students on that team honored.
Winter scholar-athletes on the girls basketball team include: Madison Gilmore, Alicia Merritt, Bernadette DeMott, Ashley Jackson, Brittany Baum, Lexi Patterson, Alena Wright, Devon Nicholson, Emma Shaw, Joann LeVea, and Claire Broderick.
Boys basketball scholar-athletes are: Seth Grimshaw, Jack Broderick, Dom Abbott, Anthony Bennett, Cyrus Trude, and Sam Cotton.
The following members on the swimming and diving team also received the scholar-athlete nod: Nathaniel Archer, Annalise Archer, Koji Burdic, Corinne Clarke, Teddy Clayton, Dawson Curtis, Madelyn Delano, Gracie Dempsey, Tyler LaDue, Rose LaDue, Joely LaPage, Jaden Patterson, William Patterson, Brodie Snyder, Bryce Rogers, Mark Tallents, Aidehn Welling, Sydney Sachel, and Hayden Sachel.
Indoor track winter scholar-athletes are: Skyler Gibson, Kelly Hayden, Ella Hicks, Sidney Bradshaw, Ethan Demars, Dylan Ray, Mary Jerred, Myah Jones, Paige Kingsley, Makayla Kitts, Meilin Lamanna, Abby Mainville, De’Nayah Orr, and Lyndsey Warner.
Also named winter scholar-athletes were the following members of the bowling teams: Sean Flynn, Josh Sokolic, Mitch Donaldson, Caleb Crandall, Jaden Harrington, Alexis Ingersoll, and Miranda Laws.
Hockey honorees include: Jadon Lee, John Dingman, Nic Schremp, Brady Zych, and Lucas Nelson.
Wrestling scholar-athletes are: Walter Crofoot Jr., Cole French, Benjamin Demars, Camrin Galvin, Samuel May, Nicholas Parrish, and Michael Strong.
Rounding out the honorees are cheerleaders Alyssa Kurak and Olivia Forsyth.
