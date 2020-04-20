FULTON — The 2020 racing season at Fulton and Brewerton speedways is on hold while New York State social distancing restrictions remain in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
It was announced today on the websites of both speedways that action will resume when state restrictions are lifted.
Governor Cuomo last week announced that social distancing restrictions in New York would remain in place until at least May 15.
Fulton Speedway had already canceled its season-opening event, Highbank Holdup Weekend, which had been slated for April 24-25. Now, programs into the month of May are also canceled at both Fulton and Brewerton speedways.
Fulton Speedway General Manager Cory Reed said the safety of the fans, employees and the competitors comes first.
“I’m confident we eventually will hold races but we also want to make sure it’s safe for all to attend,” Reed said on the Fulton Speedway website.
Reed said fans should follow the speedway’s social media for when state restrictions are lifted.
Fulton’s schedule had called for Saturday night racing throughout the month of May.
Brewerton Speedway’s season-opening race night had been scheduled for May 8. The track features Friday night racing throughout the season.
See www.fultonspeedway.com or www.brewertonspeedway.com for more information.
