FULTON — The Fulton varsity boys hockey team concluded its regular season on Wednesday, falling to Rome Free Academy, 7-3, at home.
The Red Raiders put together strong efforts in the second and third periods, but a four-goal first for the Black Knights proved too large a hole for Fulton.
Red Raiders head coach Dan Bartlett said his team looked flat in the opening period, noting that Fulton had a “physical” game with Liverpool the previous night (a 5-1 win for the Red Raiders).
“We were a little bit flat,” said Bartlett of the first. “We just didn’t have our legs. … We recognized it on the bench, all the kids were saying, ‘Come on, let’s get our next one,’ but we just felt like we had legs that were in cement.”
RFA opened the scoring just 1:14 into the game, when Nick Toth-Ratazzi intercepted a pass just below the blue line, skating in alone before beating Fulton goaltender Trey White with a wrist shot.
Just over three minutes later, Jake Premo tipped the puck past White, giving the Black Knights a 2-0 lead. Tyler Lokker made it 3-0 with 8:08 left in the period, forcing a turnover in Fulton’s zone and getting a shot past White.
Antonio Bevilacqua extended the lead with just over five minutes remaining, sending a shot through traffic. The goal sent RFA to the first intermission with a 4-0 advantage.
In the opening minutes of the second period, Fulton was able to flip the script a bit.
The Red Raiders strung together several strong shifts to open the period, generating several high-quality chances.
“For whatever reason, sometimes you get back in the locker room, you get regrouped,” said Bartlett. “We came out, and I think we took it to them in the beginning of the period, and we kept going. That’s what you’re looking for. If you’re going to be down, you don’t want to see any give-up in the kids. We didn’t have any of that tonight, they played hard.”
Fulton wasn’t able to find the back of the net during their second-period push, and Lokker made it 5-0 with 1:38 left in the frame after getting a wrist shot past John Wallace, who started the second period in place of White.
However, the Red Raiders were able to get some momentum before the end of the period.
After a cross-checking penalty to Ryan Long sent RFA to the power-play, Freddy White pounced on a turnover and beat Black Knights’ goaltender Lenny Dormio with a wrist shot. The shorthanded goal cut RFA’s lead to 5-1 heading into the third.
“Freddy’s got some wheels about him,” Bartlett said. “There’s a quick turnover, and Freddy jumped on that puck and got his feet moving. He’s got a really nice release on his shot.”
Halfway through the third period, Tyler Wilson scored to extend the RFA lead to 6-1. Fulton finished strong, however, getting a pair of late goals from Gavin Rodman and Lucas Nelson before an empty-net goal from Toth-Ratazzi locked up the 7-3 final score.
Despite the final score, Bartlett said he was “proud” of the way his team played, noting the game was mostly evenly played after the lopsided opening period.
“I’m proud of the way the kids battled right until the end,” said Bartlett. “We never hung our heads, and we kept going after it.”
Nelson and Rodman each had a goal and an assist for Fulton. White added the Red Raiders’ other goal. Trey White stopped 8 of 12 shots, while John Wallace stopped 21 of 23 shots for Fulton.
Toth-Ratazzi and Lokker each scored twice for RFA, with Wilson and Premo both adding a goal and an assist. Bevilacqua rounded out the scoring, with Chris Brement, Luke Haag, and Nate Van Wie adding assists. Dormio stopped 16 of 17 shots faced, with Braeden Sturtevant finishing the game in net, stopping 6 of 8 shots.
The game was the final one of Fulton’s regular season schedule. Now, the Red Raiders (4-12-2, 2-8-1 in Section III Div. 1) must wait to see who their opponent will be in the opening round of the sectional tournament.
“That could be a number of different teams. It could be a team we’ve already beaten this year,” Bartlett said. “We’re going to be ready to play whoever that is. … We’ll feel good about it.”
