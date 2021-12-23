FULTON — In front of the home crowd on Tuesday, the Fulton boys hockey team was unable to cash in, bitten by difficult “puck luck” in a 4-1 loss to an opportunistic Fayetteville-Manlius team.
Heading into the game, Fulton head coach Dan Bartlett said he hoped his team would come out with slightly more energy.
“We were getting a couple guys back into our lineup that we haven’t had in the past four to five games,” Bartlett said. “I really thought, coming into tonight’s game, we were going to be ready to roll, we were going to have a little bit more enthusiasm about us.”
Bartlett also said his team wasn’t able to maintain momentum, noting that the Hornets seemed to always have a response throughout the night.
“Every time we had a push, it felt like something happened,” he said. “I’m a firm believer that you create your own puck luck. We’re not putting in enough work ethic and attention to detail to create our own puck luck to have those things go our way.”
In the first period, F-M leapt out to a great start, opening the scoring less than two minutes into the game after senior Jonas Oesterle pushed a loose puck past Fulton goalie Trey White. Bartlett added the goal was one that “just kind of deflates your team.”
“The rest of the night, we kind of spent fighting to get that one back, and it just didn’t go our way,” he said.
The Hornets went into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. The Red Raiders, however, got their feet under them to start the second period.
Fulton came out firing in the second, easily killing off a penalty while generating numerous scoring chances. Bartlett mentioned he was encouraged by his team’s response to start the second.
“We spent the majority of the penalty kill in their zone,” he said. “We probably had three chances to score shorthanded goals. … We were able to take the kill and turn it into momentum.”
The Red Raiders turned the momentum into several strong shifts, but the team just couldn’t seem to find a way past Hornets goalie Chris Finger. Jon Dingman, Fulton’s leading scorer, hit the post with one of the team’s best scoring chances halfway through the period.
Fulton continued to apply pressure, and 30 seconds after Dingman’s close call, senior forward Dylan Burke skated into the slot and ripped a wrist shot past Finger, tying to game 1-1 with 6:42 left in the second period.
However, in what was a common theme throughout the night, F-M answered. After Fulton’s Fred White was sent off for slashing, the Hornets retook the lead on a power-play goal from Oesterle, his second score of the night. The tally sent F-M into the second intermission with a 2-1 lead.
Bartlett said the late goal was, similar to F-M’s first goal, “deflating” to his team.
“I thought we definitely outplayed them, zone time-wise, in the entire period,” he said. “Then near the end of the period, we take a penalty … and they tuck another one in.”
The Hornets weren’t done scoring yet, however. The Hornets came out strong to start the third period, extending the lead to 3-1 when Oesterle finished off the hat trick with a power-play goal under three minutes into the frame. Four minutes later, it was Michael LaDuke adding another for the Hornets, extending the lead to 4-1.
The Red Raiders had their chances to score, skating the final minutes with an empty net, but were unable to chip into the deficit, as F-M held on for a 4-1 victory.
The Hornets were led by senior Oesterle, who recorded a hat trick, scoring three goals in the win. LaDuke added the team’s fourth goal, while Charlie Lorraine picked up a pair of assists.
Joey Leveroni, Connor McDonald, and Will Sanzone all added an assist each for F-M. Finger stopped 44 of 45 shots in the win.
Burke scored Fulton’s lone goal. Nick Long and Nicolai Tardibone picked up assists on the tally, while White made 27 saves on 31 shots in the loss for the Red Raiders.
Bartlett gave credit to the visiting team, adding the Hornets “played hard.”
“They’re inspired,” he said. “They played tough, and their goaltender really played well at the end of the day.”
At the same time, however, the Red Raiders’ head coach said he hopes to see his team play more consistent hockey in the future.
“We’ve had games where we’ll play five to seven minutes of really good hockey, but we don’t get rewarded for our efforts, because we’ve had a hard time scoring goals,” Bartlett said. “And then the other team tucks a goal in, and you feel like the effort was wasted.”
With the loss, Fulton falls to 1-6-2 on the season, and 0-3-1 in Section III Division I play.
It is the sixth consecutive loss for the Red Raiders.
Fulton continues itsseason on today, traveling for a road matchup against Christian Brothers Academy.
“We’ve really got to learn how to fight through those things, and get right back on it and win the next minute, the next 30 seconds,” Bartlett said. “Tonight, again, we struggled to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.