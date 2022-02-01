FULTON — The Fulton varsity boys basketball team overcame a slow start on Tuesday, using a huge second quarter and a late offensive explosion to defeat Central Square, 60-42.
The Red Hawks started strong, with the inside presence of Cameron Pownall dominating the opening quarter. The junior scored eight of Central Square’s first 10 points, pacing the visiting team to an early 10-1 lead.
Fulton head coach Sean Broderick said that despite the slow start, he had confidence the Red Raiders would respond.
“With this team, I don’t ever let that bother me,” said Broderick. “I wasn’t crazy the way we started, but I just knew we were gonna battle back.”
Pownall’s big start helped the Red Hawks to a 16-8 lead after the first. Broderick said the Red Raiders got “pinned” under the rim in the opening frame before adjusting.
“We just didn’t do a great job of pressuring the ball to make it a harder pass into the post entry,” said Broderick of the first. “We switched our defense, and that was really effective.”
The defensive switch sparked a big second quarter for Fulton. Gavin Doty scored 10 points in the frame, and the Red Raiders’ defense held Central Square to just four points in the quarter. The big turnaround sent Fulton into halftime with a 27-20 lead.
Broderick said his team’s defense sparked their offense in the second.
“Our offense was better, but only because our defense was better,” said Broderick. “Giving up four in the second quarter really propelled our offense and got us into transition, and really gave us some confidence.”
Six more points from Doty helped push Fulton’s lead to 12 midway through the third quarter. The Red Hawks responded with a quick 12-4 run, powered by four points from both Pownall and Bryce Koagel.
Central Square’s run cut the lead to four, but a big 3-pointer from Trevor Hendrickson sent Fulton to the fourth with a 44-37 lead.
A short run from the Red Hawks cut Fulton’s lead to 46-42 with just over 6 minutes remaining. The Red Raiders then held Central Square scoreless for the remainder of the contest, using a trifecta of 3-pointers from Hendrickson to help end the game on a 14-0 run, closing out a 60-42 victory.
“Sam (Cotton) just got the ball where he wanted, and Trevor made shots,” said Broderick of the final minutes. “That solves a lot of problems, when you make threes.”
Broderick said Hendrickson has “been great,” noting that he’s stepped up in the last two games for Fulton.
“The way they guard Gavin and Sam, we need another guy. It was Tanner (Emmons) last week, and Trevor the last two games,” said Broderick. “But that’s what we expect. As hard as these guys practice, and as much as they commit to our program… These are the results that we expect.”
It was the fifth straight win for the Red Raiders, who are 10-4 on the season. Gavin Doty had 22 points for Fulton, leading all scorers. Hendrickson had 20 points, and Sam Cotton added 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Red Raiders.
After the win, Broderick highlighted both Doty and Cotton, saying the duo is “just so special.”
“Gavin just competes, just competes so hard,” said Broderick. “He gets rebounds in the defensive end, we ask him to bring it in transition, and then we’re running our sets… and Sam, I’ve been saying this all year, I think Sam is the best defensive player in the league.”
Pownall led the Red Hawks with 20 points in the loss. Koagel added 10 for Central Square.
The Red Raiders will be back in action Friday, traveling to face Fowler at 6:45 p.m. Broderick said the team feels “really good about where we’re at right now,” but acknowledged that with the depth of the SCAC, no league foe can be taken for granted.
“Every night, it’s going to be kind of a guess to who wins,” Broderick said. “We were fortunate to come out on the right side tonight.”
