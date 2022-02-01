Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Periods of snow. High 27F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.