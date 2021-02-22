AUBURN — The Fulton varsity boys basketball team opened its season Tuesday by defeating host Auburn, 54-47.
Seniors Jack Broderick, Marcus Shepard, and Dominic Abbott led the way for the Raiders (1-0).
Broderick canned 20 points, including 13 in the first half. At one point, he scored 11 points in a row for Fulton.
Shepard finished with 16 points. He had eight of Fulton’s 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Abbott contributed 11 points and handled the Maroons’ pressure the entire game, Coach Sean Broderick said.
“I’m really proud of our guys tonight,” Broderick said. “These guys had to deal with a lot of adversity to get to our first game and we are very grateful to have played it.”
Freshman Gavin Doty completed Fulton’s scoring with seven points.
The Raiders trailed 41-40 through three quarters before outscoring Auburn 14-6 over the final eight minutes to grind out the victory.
“Jack had 20 and really kept us in the game in the first half when we were having trouble stopping them,” Coach Broderick said. “Marcus had 16 and had a great fourth quarter.”
The coach also praised Doty and sophomore Sam Cotton for their fine play.
“Our bench was phenomenal, engaged the whole game and really helped us pull this one out,” Broderick said.
Auburn put extra focus on stopping Jack Broderick in the second half. “Marcus, Gavin, Dom, and Sam really stepped up,” Coach Broderick said.
For Auburn (1-1), DeSean Strachan tallied 19 points and Troy Churney had 15.
