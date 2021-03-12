SANDY CREEK — A great third-quarter by Dominic Abbott and Jack Broderick propelled the Fulton varsity boys basketball team to a 71-39 win on Wednesday at Sandy Creek.
The Raiders led by 12 at the halftime. Broderick exploded for 14 third-quarter points and Abbott assisted on 12 of them.
Broderick and Marcus Shepard finished with 18 points each for the undefeated Raiders (8-0). Abbott contributed 11 points and 10 assists.
“We got in foul trouble early in the game and it really just took us out of sync,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said. “Jack was out most of the second quarter with three fouls and Dom and Sam (Cotton) played with two fouls.”
The coach said at halftime, Abbott and Broderick just demanded that the team take over the third quarter. The Raiders extended their margin to 21 points by the end of the period.
“I give Sandy Creek a ton of credit. They executed really well in the first half and caused us to uncharacteristically foul. They were shooting one-and-one early in the second quarter, and having Jack and Dom on the bench just really took us out of our rhythm,” Broderick said.
Cotton did all the little things to help Fulton win, Coach Broderick said. “He took another charge tonight and when Dom got in foul trouble he had to guard their best player for the second and third quarter and it really turned the game around for us,” Broderick said.
The leadership of seniors Broderick, Abbott, and Shepard continues to pave the way for Fulton’s success.
“When you have seniors like Jack, Dom and Marcus, it gives us a tremendous advantage when we just need something good to happen. Inevitably, one of them always makes a play to put us over the hump and get us back into our flow.”
Fulton will host Fowler today on Senior Night to wrap up its league schedule. The Raiders will play Saturday against Bishop Grimes.
“It’s been an incredible season thus far. We are grateful and look forward to every day,” Broderick said. “I know these guys are going to make the most of the last few days of the season.”
