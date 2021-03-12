Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.