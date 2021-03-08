FULTON — Jack Broderick tossed in 30 points and Dom Abbott added 17 as the Fulton varsity boys basketball team improved to 7-0 with a 69-62 triumph over visiting Auburn on Friday.
The game was tight throughout. The Raiders led 25-24 at halftime, and in a fast-paced fourth quarter, Fulton outscored Auburn 30-27.
“The game started slow, but what an unbelievable second half by two teams that played incredibly hard,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said. “I was so proud of how we answered every time Auburn went on a spurt. Jack and Dom were unbelievable in the fourth quarter combing for 24 fourth-quarter points. That’s as well as they’ve both played all year.”
Broderick said the Maroons played hard and their defense was particularly tough.
“I’m really pleased with how we protected the ball and made foul shots down the stretch,” Broderick said. “Once again sophomore Sam Cotton played great. He scored just two points but must have had 10 rebounds and really played hard and defensively.”
Freshman Gavin Doty tallied 12 points and made a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
“Once again Jack was great tonight,” the coach said. “To be scoring at the level he is, with all the attention he is getting, has been incredible. His offseason hard work is paying off. I’m so proud of all those guys with all the sacrifices they have all made.”
Friday’s game was the team’s first played in front of home fans.
“All of our seniors were able to bring two spectators to the game,” Broderick said. “It has been such a unique year. We are grateful every day to be playing. We are thankful our county and school district have approved senior parents attending.”
Fulton will play Wednesday at Sandy Creek, and will hold Senior Night on Friday against Fowler. The Raiders’ final game will be Saturday at Bishop Grimes.
