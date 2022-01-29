FULTON — The Fulton boys basketball team honored their three seniors on
Wednesday, capping the night off with a 57-40 win over Dryden.
The Red Raiders’ three seniors are Damien Piper, Dylan Diefenbacher, and Cody Lawton.
“We’ve been fortunate to graduate three great senior classes in my first three
years, and this year will be no exception,” said head coach Sean Broderick. “(The
seniors) have battled throughout their careers, never quit and have been guys we can always count on. They will leave an imprint on our program of dedication,
hard work and being a great teammate every day. They have been unbelievable role models for younger kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.