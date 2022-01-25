AUBURN — The Fulton varsity boys basketball team avenged an early season overtime loss, defeating host Auburn 66-50 on Friday.
The Red Raiders led 30-15 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way.
Gavin Doty poured in 30 points and hauled down 13 rebounds for Fulton.
“Gavin was just great again tonight,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said. “He practices so hard and he gets the fruits of his labor on game night. Night in night out we count on him and night in night out he delivers.”
Sam Cotton had 11 points, seven assists, and nine rebounds. He was also tasked with guarding DeShaun Stratchen, Auburn’s leading scorer, and did a phenomenal job all night, Broderick said.
“It seems like we’re talking about the same thing after every game. Gavin and Sam just continue to lead the way, but their teammates are contributing at a high level and their improvement has been dramatic since the beginning of the season.”
Trevor Hendrickison made a huge 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to put the game away. He finished with six points.
Damien Piper had eight points and eight rebounds and played a great all-around game, Broderick said.
“Once again tonight our defense was really good, especially in the first half. Holding a team with the offensive firepower that Auburn has to just 15 first half points really set the tone for us,” Broderick said. “Our bench was just really good the last two games. Tanner Emmons continues to contribute at a high level coming off the bench.”
The Raiders host Dryden Wednesday on Senior Night.
“We are looking forward to honoring Cody Lawton, Dylan Diefenbacher, and Damien Piper for all of their contributions on the court, in the classroom, and in our community,” Broderick said.
