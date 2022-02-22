FULTON — The Fulton varsity boys basketball team’s second-half push wasn’t enough to overcome the Syracuse Academy of Science on Tuesday, falling 57-51 in the quarterfinals of the Section III Class A tournament.
Trailing by 10 at halftime, the Red Raiders cut the lead to three after the third, but the Atoms seemed to answer each one of Fulton’s late surges en route to the victory.
Fulton head coach Sean Broderick said it was “not the result we wanted, but not for lack of effort.”
“I just couldn’t be prouder of this team for how they represented our program (and) themselves,” Broderick said. “Just really, really feel for them.”
Steyvon Jones kick-started the Atom offense, scoring the team’s first nine points and pacing them to an 11-9 lead after the first quarter. Gavin Doty scored early in the second to tie the score, but SAS gained some separation with a 7-0 run, taking an 18-11 lead after a 3-pointer from Andre Pasha.
The Red Raiders kept within striking distance, with Doty hitting a pair of free throws to cut the lead to five, and Trevor Hendrickson scoring to keep the deficit at six with three minutes left in the half.
Jones found a groove again, however, hitting a pair of threes, with the second giving SAS a 28-15 lead with 4 seconds left in the half. But Sam Cotton ensured that Fulton would still carry some momentum into the break, knocking down a buzzer-beater from beyond half court to cut the lead to 10 at halftime.
Broderick said the Atoms spaced the floor well and were able to control the tempo.
“We play at a pace faster than most, and I don’t think they wanted to run the ball up and down the court. But they were really good executing, so they didn’t have to,” Broderick said. “They did slow it down, space us out, and they did a good job of moving the ball and getting threes that they made.”
The Atoms maintained their lead through the early part of the third, but Fulton found a rhythm offensively, going on a 7-0 run to cut the SAS lead to 33-29 with 4 minutes left in the quarter. Doty responded to another three from Pasha with a shot inside, and scored twice in the final minute of the third to cut the Atoms’ lead to three entering the fourth.
“I didn’t come out here at halftime thinking anything other than we were going to make a run, and we did,” Broderick said. “Our offense got going in the third quarter, mainly due to our transition, and we made a couple threes.”
SAS used a big bucket from Mekai Reed, and another three from Jones, to take a 44-36 lead with six minutes to play. A pair of buckets from Doty and a three from Hendrickson kept Fulton within four, but again the Atoms responded, and a 3-pointer from Reed made it 52-44 with 2:28 left in the game.
Doty continued to come through for the Red Raiders, scoring inside on one possession and sinking a pair of free throws the next to cut the lead to four with 1:35 to play. Doty scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half.
“We just asked Gav at halftime to settle in for 12 or 15-footers, to bounce it another time or two and get to the rim, and he did that,” said Broderick. “I just knew that Gav was going to make plays, and he did and got us back.”
But the Atoms had yet another response, with Jones squaring up and hitting a 3-pointer, giving SAS a 55-48 lead with 1:15 to play.
Broderick said the Atoms’ 3-point shooting provided just another aspect of the game for Fulton to focus on defensively.
“When they make threes like that, they’re a very formidable opponent because they can do so many other things,” Broderick said. “Our guys rotated well in our zone. (SAS) just made some deep, fairly contested threes.”
A three from Hendrickson cut the lead to four with a minute left, but Fulton was unable to cash in on several offensive opportunities afterward, with the Atoms knocking down a pair of late free throws to ice a 57-51 victory.
Doty had 24 points for Fulton. Hendrickson added 12, and Cotton had seven. Steyvon Jones led all scorers with 26 points for the Atoms, while Reed had 17 and Pasha added 12 points.
Syracuse Academy of Science will play No. 3 seed Jamesville-DeWitt in the Class A semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will meet either New Hartford or Bishop Grimes in the championship game.
After the loss, Broderick had praise for the Red Raider squad and their dedication throughout the season.
“It’s easy to tell these guys just how much I care about them,” said Broderick after the game. “Just because all 13 of them, what they give to the program every day. ... The reaction in that locker room is just so genuine, because they put so much into this thing.
“You look at what we had in this gym tonight, our students and community come out because we have great kids in our program. Kids that are fun to watch play, and kids that are admired in our hallways and our district. … (I’m) just blessed to have the opportunity to coach this group.”
