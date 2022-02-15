FULTON — The Fulton varsity boys basketball team won its ninth straight game on Saturday, cruising past Fowler 90-49.
Leading 17-11 after the first quarter, Fulton used a huge 33-8 run in the second to take a 50-19 lead into halftime.
“ We talked in pregame about the fact that we had to have a no excuses mentality,” said Fulton head coach Sean Broderick. “We had a very, very hard fought emotional game (Friday) night against Oswego, and these guys had to be back ready to go by 8:00 (Saturday) morning for a bus trip to Fowler.”
Gavin Doty had 29 points to lead the way for Fulton. Trevor Hendrickson had 17, while Aiden Trude had eight points and Sam Cotton added seven.
It was the fourth game in six days for Fulton, who beat Oswego 76-53 at home on Friday. Doty had 27 points in the Friday’s win, with Hendrickson adding 15 and Tanner Emmons adding 12 points.
The Red Raiders finish their regular season at home against Jamesville-DeWitt at 6:45 p.m. tonight.
