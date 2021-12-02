FULTON — The Fulton varsity boys basketball team opened its regular season with an 81-55 win over Syracuse ITC Tuesday at G. Ray Bodley High School.
Fulton led by 14 points at halftime, scoring 25 points in the opening quarter alone. The Red Raiders scored 26 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Gavin Doty led the Red Raiders with 30 points in the contest, followed by Sam Cotton’s 15. Cody Lawton also hit double digits with 10 points.
“Gavin and Sam were really good all night. They just made play after play in the first half to give our guys the confidence they needed both ends,” coach Sean Broderick said in an email after the game. “They accounted for 31 of our 36 first half points and really took control of the game.”
Also scoring for Fulton were Trevor Hendrickson (8), Aidan Baldwin (6), Damien Piper (4), John Jack Bryant (3), Dylan Diefenbacher (3) and Brock Tetro (2).
