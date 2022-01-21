OSWEGO — The Fulton boys’ basketball team bounced back in a big way on Wednesday, re-entering the win column with a dominant 58-38 victory on the road at Oswego.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 15-point lead at the end of the first quarter, and never looked back en route to the win. Fulton head coach Sean Broderick said his team was “dialed in” on the defensive side of the ball, leading to some early transition baskets.
“It was just one of those nights where we made a bunch of threes early, but it was a result of the confidence we were getting on the defensive end,” said Fulton head coach Sean Broderick. “That just really propelled our offense.”
The Red Raiders dominated on the defensive end, holding Oswego to just one basket in the first five-plus minutes. A pair of 3-pointers from Gavin Doty, sandwiched between another from Trevor Hendrickson, had Fulton out to a 9-2 lead just over five minutes into the game.
“It started with our defense,” Broderick said. “We were getting open shots in transition because of our defense.”
A three from Tanner Emmons pushed Fulton’s lead to 12-4, and a pair of baskets from Doty extended the lead even further. Emmons put an exclamation point on a dominant opening quarter by burying a corner three, putting the Red Raiders up 21-6 after one.
Oswego head coach James LaMacchia said his team was “flat” at the start of the game.
“I thought Fulton was much more physical than we were,” said LaMacchia. “They were pushing us around out there, and we didn’t respond to that.”
The Bucs wouldn’t have it any easier on offense in the second quarter, with the Red Raiders’ defense holding Oswego to just five points in the frame. For Fulton, leading scorer Gavin Doty found a rhythm in the second, scoring on three straight possessions.
“Gavin’s just so good when he gets it (in the middle of the floor),” said Broderick. “He’s a sophomore, and I have to remind myself of that sometimes. He’s such a good player, but he plays with such maturity.”
Doty went into the half with 16 points, helping Fulton to a 34-11 lead at the halfway mark. LaMacchia said he switched the Bucs’ defense from zone to man in the second half in an attempt to speed the game up, but Oswego was never able to make a serious dent in the deficit.
Fulton’s defense held Oswego to only 19 points through the first three quarters, keeping the Buccaneers in single digits in each quarter. Broderick had praise for junior guard Sam Cotton, who Broderick said “did an outstanding job” on defense.
“(Cotton is) responsible for a lot on the offensive end, and he takes away so much on the defensive end,” said Broderick. “He’s done that all year. This is the 10th game, the 10th time we’ve asked him to guard the best player on the other team, and he always answers the bell.”
Oswego was able to build some momentum in the fourth quarter, outscoring Fulton 19-8, but it was far too late, with the Red Raiders ultimately winning by 20 points. LaMacchia said the Buccaneers have struggled to “put a full game together” this season.
“We’re all over the map with putting consistent games together,” said LaMacchia. “Learning how to play hard all the time, play aggressive all the time. That’s what we’re battling right now.”
Gavin Doty led all scorers with 19 points in the win for Fulton. Trevor Hendrickson and Sam Cotton each added seven points, while Damien Piper and Tanner Emmons had six points each for the Red Raiders.
Nathan Devinny led Oswego with 11 points in the loss. Zachary Chamberlain and Lucas Warner each chipped in eight points for the Bucs.
Broderick said his team will certainly celebrate the rivalry win, but that Fulton will also need to regroup quickly.
“We’ll celebrate this. This is Fulton-Oswego, everybody knows what that means,” said Broderick. “Really, what we’ve got to do is enjoy this tonight, which we will. They deserve it after the loss we had Friday night.
“Then we’ve got one day to prepare for Auburn, who beat us in overtime a few weeks back,” Broderick continued. “One day of practice and play another game. They’ll be ready.”
Fulton (6-4) looks to win its second straight game, playing at Auburn at 6:30 p.m. today. Oswego (3-4) will look to get back in the win column when the team plays host to Cortland at 6:45 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.