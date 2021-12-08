WINNING EDGE WOMEN’S LEAGUE
12/1
High score: Danette Chillemi (669-223, 217, 229).
Others: Renee France (568-154, 202, 212), Jaime Ingersoll (554-192, 214, 148), Rhonda Delaney (547-203, 189, 155), Jacquie Taylor (527-187, 178, 162), Paula Distin (510-151, 160, 199), Melissa Carter (505-162, 184, 159), Della Daniels (500-189, 164, 147), Judy White (492-162, 167, 163), Michelle Simpson (491-156, 176, 159), Mary Ann Schreck (479-167, 141, 171), Karen Samson (476-153, 164, 159), Lisa Cordone (475-150, 177, 148), Toni Nelepovitz (470-147, 154, 169), Leeanna Anchini (463-142, 173, 148), Sharon Kells (456-156, 146, 154).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED LEAGUE
12/3
Women’s high score: Ashlee Hannon (549-213, 161, 175).
Others: Kim Miller (528-193, 161, 174), Hope Haefner (521-182, 164, 175), Sara Mills (519-176, 166, 174), Paula Distin (495-128, 136, 231), Jen Mills (494-145, 135, 214), Dawne Hartranft (468-167, 171, 130), Jacquie Taylor (468-144, 160, 164).
Men’s high score: Jonne Harvey (636-169, 241, 226).
Others: Greg Hartranft (601-215, 182, 204), John Gizowski (598-192, 226, 170), Bobby Paternoster (597-207, 222, 168), Trevor Alton (560-185, 203, 172), Logan Diefenbacher (557-193, 202, 162), Tim Clifford (553-177, 175, 201), Dave Brinkerhoff (519-212, 180, 127), Donald Cordone (518-172, 182, 164), John Paternoster (494-185, 149, 160), Matt Hall (491-156, 182, 153), Shane Rhinehart (482-121, 147, 214).
