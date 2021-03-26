FULTON — The Fulton varsity bowling season has recently ended for both the boys and girls teams in the Salt City Athletic Conference’s Empire Division.
This season was different from years past as matches were bowled with each team bowling at their home lanes and then comparing scores.
There were no sectionals due to COVID-19 restrictions. Bowlers missed out on the away matches along with the fun bus trips and stopping for food, but there was still fun had by all, Coach Myke Perry said.
The Fulton boys team consisted of seniors Mitch Donaldson (captain), Owen Sheldon and Brasen Jodway, and juniors Dalton Hines, Jose Aguilar, and Caleb Crandall.
The Raider boys finished with an overall match record of 5-6 and placed fourth in the league.
Donaldson and Sheldon led the way with averages of 218.7 and 201.4, respectively. Donaldson earned the high overall average in the league and Sheldon finished 13th overall. Both bowlers were named to the all-league first team.
Donaldson had a high game of 279, a high series of 751 and was named team MVP. He also bowled a 300 game in the Saturday morning youth league.
Sheldon had a high game of 258 and a high series of 731.
First-year bowlers on the team, Hines and Jodway, played a key role as well. Hines finished the year with a 192.6 average. He rolled a high game of 289, and was a second-team all-league selection.
Jodway finished out the year with a 178 average, a high game of 248, and high series of 712. Aguilar had a 159.7 average and Crandall had a 153.4 average. Hines, Aguilar, and Crandall will be looked to for leadership next year, Coach Perry said. Donaldson and Sheldon will be graduating and going to Alfred to further their education. Jodway will be joining the U.S. Marines.
The Fulton girls team consisted of juniors Alexis Ingersoll (captain) and Jaden Harrington, sophomores Miranda Laws and Linda Hartmann, eighth-graders Addison Nichols and Hailey Payment, and seventh-grader Dilyn Caza.
The girls team finished first in the Empire Division with an undefeated match play record of 11-0. They lost only one game along the way to a 32-1 game record.
The team had a wonderful season ending with Ingersoll, Laws, Nichols, Payment, and Harrington being named first-team all-league bowlers.
Alexis Ingersoll, team MVP, led the way for the Raiders by finishing with the high overall league average of 222.82. She bowled a high game of 279, and had a high series of 721.
Laws also played a huge part of the Raiders’ success. She ended the year with the seventh-highest league average at 186.1, had a high game of 235 and a high series of 635.
Addison Nichols, Payment, and Harrington were major contributors to the great season as well. Nichols finished with a 185.2 average, eighth overall in the league. Payment’s average was 178 (12th overall), and Harrington’s was 173 (16th overall).
Nichols had a high game of 246 and a high series of 654. Payment’s high game was 213, and Harrington’s high score was a 231.
Sophomore Hartmann made big strides this year with raising her average to a 145 and striking to a high game of 199.
Rookie of the Year Caza had a 156 average to go along with a 196 high game and a 514 high triple.
With all members of the team returning next year, the Raiders have their sights set on another successful season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.